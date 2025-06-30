Senate Republicans Forge Ahead With Vote-A-Rama On Medicaid-Cutting Bill

The Senate is set to begin the process 9 a.m. today, giving members of both parties an opportunity to introduce and vote on an unlimited number of amendments to the package, The Hill reported. The Congressional Budget Office now estimates the megabill would reduce spending on Medicaid, Medicare, and Obamacare by more than $1.1 trillion by 2034.

CBS News: Senate To Begin Marathon Vote Series On Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" As GOP Eyes July 4 Deadline

The Senate is set to kick off what's expected to be a marathon session Monday, after the chamber debated President Trump's massive tax package into the wee hours of the morning as Republicans work to pass the centerpiece legislation of Mr. Trump's second term agenda. (Hubbard, 6/30)

The Hill: House To Vote On GOP Spending Bill As Soon As Wednesday

The House could vote on the GOP’s “big, beautiful bill” as early as Wednesday morning, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer’s (R-Minn.) office announced Sunday, officially notifying members that they will have to return to Washington, D.C., to vote on the megabill. (Schnell, 6/29)

The New York Times: Senate Version Of Trump’s Policy Bill Would Slash Medicaid Spending Even More

Republicans’ marquee domestic policy bill that is making its way through the Senate would result in deeper cuts and more Americans losing health insurance coverage than the original measure that passed the House last month, according to new estimates from the Congressional Budget Office. According to a report published late Saturday night, the legislation would mean 11.8 million more Americans would become uninsured by 2034. Federal spending on Medicaid, Medicare and Obamacare would be reduced by more than $1.1 trillion over that period — with more than $1 trillion of those cuts coming from Medicaid alone. (Sanger-Katz, 6/29)

The Hill: Senate Proposal Boosts Rural Hospital Funding, Changes Medicaid Language

Senate Republican leaders substantially increased the size of a rural hospital relief fund and rewrote controversial language freezing health care provider taxes in a late-night bid to keep President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” on track for a vote Saturday afternoon. Republican leaders increased the size of the proposed rural hospital relief fund from $15 billion to $25 billion, with the money to be distributed over five years. (Bolton, 6/28)

Politico: Thom Tillis Denounces GOP Megabill's Medicaid Cuts In Fiery Speech

Hours after announcing his retirement, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis went to the Senate floor and slammed the GOP’s plans for drastic Medicaid cuts — warning Republicans they are about to “make a mistake on health care and betray a promise” if their sprawling domestic policy bill passes.“ It is inescapable this bill will betray the promise Donald Trump made,” Tillis said. “I’m telling the president that you have been misinformed. You supporting the Senate mark will hurt people who are eligible and qualified for Medicaid.” (McCarthy and Carney, 6/29)

Politico: 'We Don't Pay People In This Country To Be Lazy,' Mullin Says Of Medicaid Work Requirements

Sen. Markwayne Mullin is insisting President Donald Trump’s sweeping domestic megabill doesn’t break his promise not to cut Medicaid, even as the Congressional Budget Office estimates 7.8 million people would lose access if it passes. Instead, Mullin (R-Okla.) told NBC’s Kristen Welker on Sunday, the “Big Beautiful Bill” is eliminating fraud, waste and abuse that Republicans say is rampant in the program. “What is so hard about having a work requirement there with someone that has no medical conditions and no dependents?” he said on “Meet the Press.” (Svirnovskiy, 6/29)

KFF Health News: In A First, Trump And GOP-Led Congress Prepare To Swell Ranks Of U.S. Uninsured

Last September, Alton Fry went to the doctor concerned he had high blood pressure. The trip would result in a prostate cancer diagnosis. So began the stress of trying to pay for tens of thousands of dollars in treatment — without health insurance. “I’ve never been sick in my life, so I’ve never needed insurance before,” said Fry, a 54-year-old self-employed masonry contractor who restores old buildings in the rural Appalachian community he’s called home nearly all his life. (Rayasam and Whitehead, 6/30)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘On Air’: Journalists Break Down Reconciliation Bill, Vaccine Panel Meeting, And 'Dobbs' Anniversary

KFF Health News senior correspondent Phil Galewitz discussed Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program cuts on “CBS Morning News” on June 26. ... KFF Health News senior correspondent Arthur Allen discussed the first Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory panel meeting under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on “CBS News 24/7” on June 25. (6/28)

In related news about the Affordable Care Act —

CBS News: Supreme Court Upholds Federal Health Task Force That Sets No-Cost Coverage For Preventive Services

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the structure of a federal health task force that recommends preventive medical services that must be provided to patients at no cost under the Affordable Care Act. The ruling from the Supreme Court in the case known as Kennedy v. Braidwood Management, Inc. leaves intact the 16-member U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. The task force is part of the Department of Health and Human Service and has for decades been making recommendations on preventive medical services to avoid serious health conditions. (Quinn, 6/27)

Modern Healthcare: Health Industry Reacts To SCOTUS' ACA Preventive Care Ruling

Healthcare advocates, trade group leaders and elected government officials are applauding the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold preventive services coverage requirements under the Affordable Care Act. In a 6-3 vote, the court ruled Friday that insurers will still be required to cover preventive care, such as cancer screenings, at no cost to enrollees. (DeSilva, 6/27)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription