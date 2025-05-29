States Take On Prior Authorization Reform As Congressional Efforts Stall

States are picking up the mantle on insurance reform as they await lawmakers' next attempt to push through a bipartisan, health-industry-backed bill. Other news is on a gender-affirming care ban in Utah; votes against a fluoride ban in Louisiana; and more.

Politico: States Take The Reins On Insurance Reform

Congressional lawmakers have tried and failed several times to push through a bipartisan, health-industry-backed bill that would speed up health insurers’ prior authorization processes for certain prescription drugs and medical services. Congress will launch another attempt this year, but a growing number of blue and red states have taken the matter into their own hands. In 2024, at least 10 states passed laws to reform the prior authorization process, according to a report from the American Medical Association. Insurers use prior authorization to control costs. The state action continues to increase in 2025. (Hooper and Cirruzzo, 5/28)

AP: Utah Republicans Face Pressure To Reconsider Gender-Affirming Care Ban In Light Of New Report

When Utah Republicans passed a ban on gender-affirming health care for children and teens in 2023, they argued it was needed to protect vulnerable kids from treatments that could cause long-term harm. Years later, the results of a study commissioned under the same law contradict that claim, and the Republican-led Legislature is facing pressure to reconsider the restrictions. (Schoenbaum, 5/29)

The Hill: GOP-Led House Committee Votes Against Fluoride Ban

Republicans in the Louisiana House stifled a proposal Wednesday that would have banned the addition of fluoride in public water systems — rejecting a burgeoning movement backed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee shot down the measure in a 4-11 vote, with six Republicans joining five Democrats to defeat the measure. All four members who voted in favor are Republicans. (Crisp, 5/28)

New Hampshire Public Radio: No Surprise Ambulance Billing Could Be On The Way For Granite Staters

Surprise billing, also known as balanced billing by health insurance companies, could come to an end in New Hampshire. That’s the practice of charging patients who use ambulance services the difference between what their insurance covers and what an ambulance company charges. The New Hampshire House Subcommittee of Commerce and Consumer Affairs passed an amendment to a Senate bill Tuesday that would prevent insurance companies from charging customers beyond their policy coinsurance and deductions for ambulance services. (Richardson, 5/29)

The Texas Tribune: Proposed Social Media Ban For Texas Kids Misses Key Deadline

A bill that would have banned minors from having a social media account has missed a deadline to pass in the Texas Senate. (Simpson, 5/28)

The Texas Tribune: Texas To Expand How Schools Discipline Students

Texas schools will be able to use harsher punishments to discipline students after the Texas Legislature passed a sweeping package on Wednesday — part of their efforts to stem student violence after the pandemic. “Disruptions are impeding both the ability of teachers to teach and the ability of students to learn,” said state Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock. (Dey, 5/28)

From Florida, Minnesota —

Central Florida Public Media: Pediatric Flu Deaths Remain High In Florida As Child Vaccination Rates Fall

The latest influenza season is over in Florida, with state data showing a high number of pediatric deaths and leaving some public health experts concerned for future seasons as vaccination rates fall. For the past two years, Florida's pediatric deaths have been high relative to recent years, with the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 seasons both seeing a total of 20 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. This season, Florida's total made up 9% of the national pediatric deaths observed. (Pedersen, 5/28)

Health News Florida: Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater Mayors Team Up To Fight Loneliness Across The Region

One in five people are lonely every day, according to a Gallup poll. In the Tampa Bay area, that number is higher, with roughly 29% of people experiencing loneliness, said Tampa Bay Thrives CEO Carrie Zeisse. While she couldn't say why more people are suffering in the region, she hopes a new initiative will help. The campaign is called Tampa Bay Connections and brings together leaders in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater to increase social connections to help with loneliness and improve the health of residents. (Belcher, 5/29)

Minnesota Public Radio: Southern Minnesota Sober House For Veterans Opens

Nestled amongst the trees and rolling fields in rural Winnebago is a newly constructed house that is the only one of its kind in the country. Bravo Zulu House is the first sober living environment in the U.S. exclusively for military veterans in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, who also suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. And soon, 12 male veterans will call this place home as they continue their recovery from substance use disorders, while also healing from PTSD. (Yang, 5/29)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription