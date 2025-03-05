Supreme Court Backs Away From Case Over Hacked Health Care Data

At question was whether a Federally Qualified Health Center is immune from liability over a former patient’s stolen personally identifying information, Fierce Healthcare explains. Plus: news on UnitedHealth, CVS, Wellvana, Monogram Health, Ensign Group, the HIMSS conference, and more.

Fierce Healthcare: SCOTUS Won't Weigh In On FQHC's Liability Over Patient Data

The Supreme Court has declined to hear a case on whether a Federally Qualified Health Center is immune from liability over a former patient’s stolen personally identifying information (PII). The class-action lawsuit stemmed from a patient who received care and provided that information to Sandhills Medical Foundation, an FQHC, in 2018. (Muoio, 3/5)

KFF Health News: UnitedHealth Wins Ruling Over $2B In Alleged Medicare Advantage Overpayments

The Justice Department’s years-long court battle to force UnitedHealth Group to return billions of dollars in alleged Medicare Advantage overpayments hit a major setback Monday when a special master ruled the government had failed to prove its case. In finding for UnitedHealth, Special Master Suzanne Segal found that the DOJ had not presented evidence to support its claim that the giant health insurer exaggerated how sick patients were to illegally pocket more than $2 billion in overpayments. (Schulte, 3/4)

Modern Healthcare: CVS Sells Medicare Shared Savings Program Business To Wellvana

CVS Health has dealt its Medicare Shared Savings Program accountable care organization business to Wellvana, the companies announced Tuesday. As part of the all-stock transaction, CVS Health took a minority stake in Wellvana, a privately held physician-enablement vendor. The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal and did not immediately respond to interview requests. (Tepper, 3/4)

Modern Healthcare: Monogram Health, Memorial Hermann Health Partner On Joint Venture

Value-based care provider Monogram Health is teaming with Memorial Hermann Health Plan to provide in-home services to chronically ill patients covered under the insurer’s commercial and Medicare Advantage plans. Under the joint-venture agreement, Monogram Health will provide home-based care to patients in the Houston area with complex conditions, including kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and metabolic disorders, the two organizations said Tuesday in a news release. (Eastabrook, 3/4)

Modern Healthcare: The Ensign Group Acquires 5 Nursing Homes

The Ensign Group acquired the real estate and operations of five skilled nursing facilities across four states, the company announced Monday. The San Juan Capistrano, California-based company expanded its footprint in Washington and entered Alaska and Oregon with three acquisitions: South Hill Rehabilitation and Care Center in Spokane, Washington, Mt. Angel Health and Rehabilitation in Mt. Angel, Oregon, and Polaris Extended Care and Polaris Transitional Care in Anchorage, Alaska, according to a news release. (Eastabrook, 3/4)

Modern Healthcare: PACE Partners With Senior Living Communities To Improve Care

Operators of a program designed to keep older adults out of nursing homes are looking to attract enrollees by integrating with senior housing communities. Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly in Massachusetts, New York, Michigan and California are locating PACE centers within or adjacent to senior housing facilities. These locations make it easier for participants to access PACE services, help operators recruit new members and help older adults remain in senior housing and their communities longer. (Eastabrook, 3/4)

Newsweek: CEOs From Best U.S. Hospitals Share How Patient Care Comes First

Companies in every industry strive for excellence. There are certain perks when you're a notch above the rest: A prestigious name attracts talented employees, a trusted brand draws a loyal customer base. But greatness often comes at a price for consumers. As the adage goes, "You get what you pay for." While many of us forego the daily luxuries for our wallets' sake, there are a few areas where no one can afford to skimp. Health care is one of them. When you or a loved one are sick, you want the utmost confidence in the care that they're receiving. But what should you look for in a hospital, and what separates the good from the great? Newsweek connected with some of the nation's top health system leaders to learn what sets their organizations apart. It turns out that they all follow similar playbooks—starting with the patient experience. (Kayser, 3/5)

Modern Healthcare: HIMSS 2025 Is Missing Key Attendees: Federal Agencies

Uncertainty about the federal government is adding to the challenges facing providers, payers and other third-party organizations striving for health data interoperability. Attendees at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society’s annual conference in Las Vegas on Monday had few answers on how President Donald Trump’s administration could affect the future of healthcare interoperability. (Turner, 3/4)

Modern Healthcare: Epic Takes Aim At Oracle With Newest Product At HIMSS 2025

Epic is continuing its push to develop products outside of the electronic health record. At the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society conference on Tuesday, the company said it was creating tools to help health systems manage a variety of functions related to staffing, procurement and accounts payable. The company also introduced at the conference a patient-facing artificial intelligence tool that will embed in its EHR. (Turner, 3/4)

