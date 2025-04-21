Trump Administration Asks For Ideas To Boost Birth Rate
The administration is trying to incentivize women to have more children through scholarships, "baby bonuses," or a "National Medal of Motherhood," The New York Times reports. In other news, recent CDC cuts may exacerbate reproductive disparities; expectant and new mothers are struggling to access their military insurance Tricare; and more.
The New York Times:
Trump Aides Solicit Ideas To Raise Birthrate, From Baby Bonuses To Fertility Planning
The White House has been hearing out a chorus of ideas in recent weeks for persuading Americans to get married and have more children, an early sign that the Trump administration will embrace a new cultural agenda pushed by many of its allies on the right to reverse declining birthrates and push conservative family values. One proposal shared with aides would reserve 30 percent of scholarships for the Fulbright program, the prestigious, government-backed international fellowship, for applicants who are married or have children. Another would give a $5,000 cash “baby bonus” to every American mother after delivery. (Kitchener, 4/21)
The Washington Post:
CDC Cuts Hamstring Programs That Monitor Fertility And Maternal Health
Federal programs that help people compare IVF clinics, monitor safety in fertility and make sense of health data have been scaled back by the Trump administration in a move some maternal health experts predict will have an enduring effect on women and children. Layoffs at the Department of Health and Human Services this month have dismantled teams at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention responsible for collecting and analyzing data on a range of subjects, including embryo transfers and maternal health disparities. (Malhi and Kornfield, 4/19)
NBC News:
Tricare Military Health Insurance Leaves Pregnant Women With Ultrasound Delays, Disrupted Care
In the throes of postpartum depression, the incision site from her Cesarean section still tender, a U.S. Navy veteran in Indiana learned she had been dropped by her health insurance. Some 500 miles away, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Air National Guard member Cortney Frazon was trying to check in for a 20-week ultrasound when she discovered her doctor no longer accepted her insurance. Faced with a crushing out-of-pocket cost, she left. (Chan, 4/18)
Also —
CNN:
Puberty Conversations Are Starting Too Late, New Poll Reveals
For many parents, the idea of having “the talk” with their kids may be daunting, making them feel embarrassed or squeamish. But many parents are conflating the classic growing-up talk about sex with another crucial conversation they should be having, new research suggests. The talk in question should happen earlier than one may think, and it’s not necessarily about sex. It’s about puberty. (Lumer, 4/21)
Iowa Public Radio:
Iowa House Passes Bill Requiring Fetal Development Videos Starting In 5th Grade
Public, private and charter schools in Iowa would be required to show fetal development videos to students starting in fifth grade under a bill passed Thursday by Republicans in the Iowa House. Human growth and development classes and health classes in grades 5-12 would have to teach about “human development inside the womb.” That would include an ultrasound video showing vital organs in early fetal development. (Sostaric, 4/18)