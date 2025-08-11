Trump Demands Homeless People ‘Immediately’ Get Out Of DC
The president's crackdown on homelessness in the nation's capital comes after an alleged assault of a former Department of Government Efficiency staffer. Separately, the Commerce Department will launch an investigation into Harvard University's patents that received government funding.
CBS News:
Trump Says Homeless Should Leave D.C. "IMMEDIATELY" — After Floating Federal Takeover Of Capital
President Trump wrote Sunday that homeless people should be moved out of Washington, D.C., "IMMEDIATELY" and relocated "FAR" away, as he hints at more aggressive policing in the nation's capital — and suggests putting the city under federal control. In a series of Truth Social posts over the weekend, the president suggested he may take further action, announcing a Monday morning press conference he said would "involve ending the Crime, Murder, and Death in our Nation's Capital." (Walsh, 8/10)
On research funding and DEI —
CBS News:
Trump Administration Threatens To Take Harvard's Patents
The federal government told Harvard University on Friday it could take control of the school's patents stemming from federally funded research — the latest in a months-long feud between the Trump administration and the Ivy League college. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is launching an "immediate comprehensive review" of whether Harvard has complied with federal laws around patents, he said in a letter to Harvard President Alan Garber. (Jacobs and Walsh, 8/8)
The New York Times:
The Harvard-Trained Lawyer Behind Trump’s Fight Against Top Universities
When President Trump wants to rattle academia, he turns to his deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller. And then Mr. Miller turns to May Mailman. Ms. Mailman, a 37-year-old Harvard-trained lawyer, is the most important, least-known person behind the administration’s relentless pursuit of the nation’s premier universities. The extraordinary effort has found seemingly endless ways to pressure schools into submission, including federal funding, student visas and civil rights investigations. (Bender, 8/11)
Politico:
Florida’s Universities Face Research Overhaul Courtesy Of Trump And DeSantis
President Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape higher education in a conservative mold aren’t just targeting Ivy League elites. They’re stripping millions from Florida universities — and the state’s Republican governor is happy to help. While institutions like Harvard University and Columbia University are taking heat from the Trump administration, colleges all across the country — including deep red Florida — are feeling the squeeze of sweeping federal research cuts. Florida universities this year saw more than 90 grants terminated across key federal agencies. (Atterbury, 8/10)
On Medicaid work rules —
KFF Health News:
Journalists Talk Medicaid Work Rule Logistics And Colon Cancer Increase Among Young Adults
KFF Health News Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton discussed Medicaid work requirements on The Majority Report with Sam Seder on Aug. 7. Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed what’s fueling the rise of colon cancer in adults under 54 on CBS News 24/7’s “The Daily Report” on Aug. 4. (8/9)