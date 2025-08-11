- KFF Health News Original Stories 5
- Why Young Americans Dread Turning 26: Health Insurance Chaos
- A Guide To Finding Insurance at 26
- Inside the CDC, Shooting Adds to Trauma as Workers Describe Projects, Careers in Limbo
- Listen: Regulatory Rollbacks and Federal Layoffs Threaten America’s Food Supply
- Journalists Talk Medicaid Work Rule Logistics and Colon Cancer Increase Among Young Adults
- Administration News 2
- Trump Demands Homeless People 'Immediately' Get Out Of DC
- Ousted Vaccine Regulator Vinay Prasad Is Back At FDA
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Why Young Americans Dread Turning 26: Health Insurance Chaos
Young adults without jobs that provide insurance find their options are limited and expensive. The problem is about to get worse. (Elisabeth Rosenthal and Hannah Norman, 8/11)
A Guide To Finding Insurance at 26
It’s a difficult rite of passage for young adults without job-based insurance. Here are some tips for getting started. (Elisabeth Rosenthal, 8/11)
Inside the CDC, Shooting Adds to Trauma as Workers Describe Projects, Careers in Limbo
Fired-then-reinstated workers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worry about the future of public health amid proposed agency downsizing. (Andy Miller, Healthbeat and Rebecca Grapevine, Healthbeat, 8/11)
Listen: Regulatory Rollbacks and Federal Layoffs Threaten America’s Food Supply
The Trump administration’s anti-regulatory approach and cost-cutting moves risk unraveling the system of checks and balances that helps ensure the safety of the U.S. food supply, say consumer advocates and former employees of the FDA and Department of Agriculture. (Stephanie Armour, 8/11)
Journalists Talk Medicaid Work Rule Logistics and Colon Cancer Increase Among Young Adults
KFF Health News journalists made the rounds on national media recently to discuss topical stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (8/9)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
UNWAVERING SUPPORT
Dear CDC staff:
All of us in public health
stand strong with you now.
- Kristi Jones
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
We’d like to speak with personnel from the Department of Health and Human Services or its component agencies about what’s happening within the federal health bureaucracy. Please message us on Signal at (415) 519-8778 or get in touch here.
Summaries Of The News:
CDC Leaders And Staff Express Fear, Anger, And Resolve After Shooting
In a call with employees, agency brass told employees that the attack on the office complex was deliberate: “This was not stray bullets.” Employees are calling for the resignation of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who one says is “propagating misinformation and distrust.” Law enforcement sources say the suspect might have blamed his health concerns on the covid-19 vaccine.
CNN:
CDC Leaders Call Shooting Targeted And Deliberate As Rattled Staff Say They Felt Like ‘Sitting Ducks’
In a large and hastily arranged Zoom call on Saturday, about 800 rattled staffers with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tried to make sense of the trauma they endured just a day earlier when a gunman opened fire on the agency’s buildings from across the street. They had been winding down for the weekend when more than 40 bullets smashed through their office windows, whizzing just over their cubicle walls and petrifying staffers in at least four buildings. (Faheld, Goodman and Tirrell, 8/11)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
CDC Employees In Atlanta Speak About Shooting, Lingering Fears
Dr. Elizabeth Soda felt helpless as she frantically messaged her co-workers Friday once a gunman had opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The 40-year-old, who works at the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, had just left her CDC office 30 minutes before the shooting. Now her colleagues were stuck and barricaded inside. (Aaro, 8/10)
ABC News:
Suspected Gunman In CDC Shooting Had Grievance Toward Covid Vaccine: Sources
The man suspected of opening fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's sprawling campus late Friday had blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for making him sick and depressed, according to information gathered by law enforcement and sources close to the suspect. The investigation remains ongoing, and officials caution that the information is preliminary at this time. Patrick White is believed to have struggled with his mental health, according to that information. As he grappled with those issues, sources said, White had become increasingly fixated on the COVID-19 vaccine as a source of his grievances. (Abubey, Pezenik and Margolin, 8/10)
AP:
Union Wants Statement Against COVID Vaccine Misinformation After CDC Shooting
A union representing workers at the CDC said the incident was not random and “compounds months of mistreatment, neglect, and vilification that CDC staff have endured.” It demanded federal officials condemn vaccine misinformation, saying it was putting scientists at risk. Fired But Fighting, a group of laid-off CDC employees, has said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is directly responsible for the villainization of CDC’s workforce through “his continuous lies about science and vaccine safety, which have fueled a climate of hostility and mistrust.” (Haigh, 8/10)
Politico:
Trump's Former Surgeon General Blasts Kennedy For 'Tepid' Response To CDC Shootings
A former U.S. surgeon general on Sunday said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “failed” in his response to the shootings that took place on Friday at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta. “How you respond to a crisis defines a leader, and quite frankly Secretary Kennedy has failed in his first major test in this regard,” Dr. Jerome Adams told CBS’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation.” (Daniels, 8/10)
KFF Health News and Healthbeat:
Inside The CDC, Shooting Adds To Trauma As Workers Describe Projects, Careers In Limbo
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention workers whose jobs have been reinstated after dizzying Trump administration disruptions say they remain stuck in a budgetary, political, and professional limbo. Their work includes major agency priorities such as HIV testing and monitoring, as well as work at the nation’s leading sexually transmitted infections lab. And while employees are back, many projects have been canceled or stalled, as funding disappears or is delayed. (Miller and Grapevine, 8/11)
Trump Demands Homeless People 'Immediately' Get Out Of DC
The president's crackdown on homelessness in the nation's capital comes after an alleged assault of a former Department of Government Efficiency staffer. Separately, the Commerce Department will launch an investigation into Harvard University's patents that received government funding.
CBS News:
Trump Says Homeless Should Leave D.C. "IMMEDIATELY" — After Floating Federal Takeover Of Capital
President Trump wrote Sunday that homeless people should be moved out of Washington, D.C., "IMMEDIATELY" and relocated "FAR" away, as he hints at more aggressive policing in the nation's capital — and suggests putting the city under federal control. In a series of Truth Social posts over the weekend, the president suggested he may take further action, announcing a Monday morning press conference he said would "involve ending the Crime, Murder, and Death in our Nation's Capital." (Walsh, 8/10)
On research funding and DEI —
CBS News:
Trump Administration Threatens To Take Harvard's Patents
The federal government told Harvard University on Friday it could take control of the school's patents stemming from federally funded research — the latest in a months-long feud between the Trump administration and the Ivy League college. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is launching an "immediate comprehensive review" of whether Harvard has complied with federal laws around patents, he said in a letter to Harvard President Alan Garber. (Jacobs and Walsh, 8/8)
The New York Times:
The Harvard-Trained Lawyer Behind Trump’s Fight Against Top Universities
When President Trump wants to rattle academia, he turns to his deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller. And then Mr. Miller turns to May Mailman. Ms. Mailman, a 37-year-old Harvard-trained lawyer, is the most important, least-known person behind the administration’s relentless pursuit of the nation’s premier universities. The extraordinary effort has found seemingly endless ways to pressure schools into submission, including federal funding, student visas and civil rights investigations. (Bender, 8/11)
Politico:
Florida’s Universities Face Research Overhaul Courtesy Of Trump And DeSantis
President Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape higher education in a conservative mold aren’t just targeting Ivy League elites. They’re stripping millions from Florida universities — and the state’s Republican governor is happy to help. While institutions like Harvard University and Columbia University are taking heat from the Trump administration, colleges all across the country — including deep red Florida — are feeling the squeeze of sweeping federal research cuts. Florida universities this year saw more than 90 grants terminated across key federal agencies. (Atterbury, 8/10)
On Medicaid work rules —
KFF Health News:
Journalists Talk Medicaid Work Rule Logistics And Colon Cancer Increase Among Young Adults
KFF Health News Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton discussed Medicaid work requirements on The Majority Report with Sam Seder on Aug. 7. Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed what’s fueling the rise of colon cancer in adults under 54 on CBS News 24/7’s “The Daily Report” on Aug. 4. (8/9)
Ousted Vaccine Regulator Vinay Prasad Is Back At FDA
It is not clear whether Prasad will still serve as the agency’s chief medical and scientific officer, Stat reports. Meanwhile, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research staff grill top drug regulator George Tidmarsh about the challenges they face.
Stat:
Vinay Prasad Returns To The FDA, Weeks After His Ouster
Vinay Prasad is returning to the Food and Drug Administration to resume his role overseeing vaccine, gene therapy, and blood product regulation. “At the FDA’s request, Dr. Vinay Prasad is resuming leadership of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research,” Health and Human Services spokesman Andrew Nixon told STAT on Saturday. (Lawrence, 8/9)
Stat:
'Struggling' FDA Employees Ask About Unusual Meetings And Staffing
Top drug regulator George Tidmarsh assured Food and Drug Administration staff this week that he and other leaders are trying to bring operations back to normal. “I know that I’m coming in here at a challenging time,” Tidmarsh said at a town hall meeting on Friday with the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research staff. “That is not lost on me.” (Lawrence, 8/8)
In other FDA and pharmaceutical news —
Medscape:
FDA Approves Zongertinib For HER2-Mutated NSCLC
The FDA has granted accelerated approval to zongertinib (Hernexeos, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) for certain adults with unresectable or metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Specifically, the TKI was approved for patients whose tumors harbor HER2 (ERBB2) tyrosine kinase domain-activating mutations as detected by an FDA-approved test and who have received prior systemic therapy, according to the approval notice. (Worcester, 8/8)
Reuters:
GSK's Antibiotic Gets FDA Priority Review For Oral Treatment Of Gonorrhea
British drugmaker GSK said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its application for priority review of gepotidacin, an oral antibiotic to treat sexually transmitted uncomplicated gonorrhea. (8/11)
The Hill:
Popular Sweetener Recalled Nationwide As FDA Warns Of Label Mix-Up
A pair of sweeteners are being recalled nationwide due to a labeling mishap, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Oregon-based company known for its sugar-free sweeteners is recalling NuNatural’s Organic Pure Stevia and Pure Monk Fruit Sweetener because 78 bottles of each – 156 in total – bear the other’s label. (Tanner, 8/8)
On vaping and food safety —
Reuters:
Exclusive: USPS Blocks Shipping Of Illicit Vapes In Boost For Big Tobacco
The U.S. Postal Service has cracked down on distributors of unregulated vapes using its services for business shipments, letters reviewed by Reuters show, in a blow to a multi-billion dollar industry that has dented Big Tobacco's sales. The letters, previously unreported, show that USPS wrote to major New York-based distributor Demand Vape, blocking it from using its services after New York City's Law Department, which represents the city's government and officials in legal matters, provided evidence that its shipments broke laws. (Rumney, 8/11)
KFF Health News:
Listen: Regulatory Rollbacks And Federal Layoffs Could Threaten America’s Food Supply
If there were an outbreak of E. coli or another foodborne pathogen, would you want to know about it? Some scientists at the Food and Drug Administration worry that looser regulations and layoffs could make it harder for people to get that news and protect themselves. KFF Health News senior correspondent Stephanie Armour explained on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on Aug. 6. how the Trump administration is reshaping America’s food safety system. (Armour, 8/11)
Supreme Court Is Formally Petitioned To Reverse Same-Sex Marriage Ruling
The appeal, which comes 10 years after the historic Obergefell case, is being brought by Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who was jailed for refusing marriage licenses to a same-sex couple.
ABC News:
Supreme Court Formally Asked To Overturn Landmark Same-Sex Marriage Ruling
Ten years after the Supreme Court extended marriage rights to same-sex couples nationwide, the justices this fall will consider for the first time whether to take up a case that explicitly asks them to overturn that decision. Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who was jailed for six days in 2015 after refusing to issue marriage licenses to a gay couple on religious grounds, is appealing a $100,000 jury verdict for emotional damages plus $260,000 for attorneys fees. ... More fundamentally, she claims the high court's decision in Obergefell v Hodges -- extending marriage rights for same-sex couples under the 14th Amendment's due process protections -- was "egregiously wrong." (Dwyer, 8/11)
Axios:
In Case You Missed It: Here's Where Same-Sex Marriage Would Be Banned Without Obergefell
About 60% of LGBTQ+ adults live in states where access to marriage equality would change if Obergefell were struck down. (Rubin, 7/26)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Equal Rights, LGBTQ Marriage Equality Amendments Move Forward In Ohio After AG Certification
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office certified petition titles and summaries for two proposed constitutional amendments that were once part of a singular effort to enshrine equal rights in the Ohio Constitution on Friday, moving the initiatives closer to potential ballot placement. The original, singular proposal would have added new equal rights protections to the Ohio Constitution to a wide range of protected classes and would have also extended those equal rights protections to marriage, removing existing language from an unenforceable same-sex marriage ban that was approved by voters in 2004 that remains in the Ohio constitution. (McGowan, 8/8)
On transgender care —
NBC News:
NYC Opens First Publicly Funded Homeless Shelter For Transgender People
New York City opened the country’s first city-funded shelter for transgender and gender-nonconforming people experiencing homelessness. Ace’s Place, which opened this week in Queens and will offer 150 beds, is a collaboration between the NYC Department of Social Services and Destination Tomorrow, an LGBTQ nonprofit in the Bronx. (Yurcaba, 8/7)
The 19th:
New Lawsuit Aims To Protect Health Care For Trans Inmates In Georgia Prisons
A group of incarcerated transgender women and men have sued Georgia corrections officials, challenging a new law that prevents them from receiving gender-affirming medical care. The lawsuit, filed Friday morning, accuses the state of violating the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment. (Norwood, 8/8)
The Washington Post:
A Family Opened A Town’s First Bookstore. S.D.’s Bathroom Bill Drove Them Away.
The Phelans ran the only bookstore in Vermillion, South Dakota. They sold it and moved after a new law would’ve required their daughter to use a boy’s bathroom. (Parks, 8/10)
VA Hospitals Having Difficulty Wooing Doctors, Nurses Amid Federal Turmoil
Internal documents examined by ProPublica show nearly 4 in 10 of the approximately 2,000 doctors offered jobs from January through March turned them down — quadruple the rate during the same period last year — because the doctors worried the jobs weren't stable.
ProPublica:
Doctors And Nurses Reject VA Jobs Under Trump
Veterans hospitals are struggling to replace hundreds of doctors and nurses who have left the health care system this year as the Trump administration pursues its pledge to simultaneously slash Department of Veterans Affairs staff and improve care. Many job applicants are turning down offers, worried that the positions are not stable and uneasy with the overall direction of the agency, according to internal documents examined by ProPublica. The records show nearly 4 in 10 of the roughly 2,000 doctors offered jobs from January through March of this year turned them down. That is quadruple the rate of doctors rejecting offers during the same time period last year. (Armstrong, Umansky and Coleman, 8/8)
The War Horse:
Military Service Members Struggle With Eating Disorders, Risk Careers
Leah Stiles kept a dark secret tucked in a pocket of her Navy uniform, something she knew could get her booted from the service. In the end, it did. In 2017, her ship, the aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush, was at war as part of a strike group that attacked Islamic State forces in Syria and Iraq. For 15 years in uniform, she’d been at war with an eating disorder — a constant urge to purge her meals. She kept a toothbrush in her pocket to gag. (Wiehe, 8/8)
Other news from the health industry —
Stat:
UnitedHealth Medicare Advantage Studies Raise Bias Concerns
In every way, a study published this January in a major medical journal was a win for UnitedHealth Group. It showed that UnitedHealth’s preferred approach to covering Medicare patients, an especially profitable line of business, was producing higher-quality care for older Americans than the standard method. But a closer inspection reveals reasons to distrust the narrative. (Ross, Herman, Bannow and Lawrence, 8/11)
KFF Health News:
Why Young Americans Dread Turning 26: Health Insurance Chaos
Amid the challenges of adulthood, one rite of passage is unique to the United States: the need to find your own health insurance by the time you turn 26. That is the age at which the Affordable Care Act declares that young adults generally must get off their family’s plan and figure out their coverage themselves. When the ACA was voted into law in 2010, what’s known as its dependent coverage expansion was immediately effective, guaranteeing health insurance to millions of young Americans up to age 26 who would otherwise not have had coverage. But for years, Republicans have whittled away at the infrastructure of the original ACA. The erosion of the law has now created an “insurance cliff” for Americans who are turning 26 and don’t have a job that provides medical coverage. (Rosenthal and Norman, 8/11)
KFF Health News:
A Guide To Finding Insurance At 26
Young adults looking for health insurance will likely benefit from talking with so-called navigators who work for the online marketplaces. But if you want to go it alone, here are some tips about shopping for a plan, based on the advice of policy experts and people who have spent hundreds of hours helping others navigate this unwieldy set-up. Buckle up. (Rosenthal, 8/11)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Bladder Testing Gets A Dignified Makeover, Thanks To Cleveland Clinic-Backed Tech
Margot Damaser has long been fascinated by bladders, urine and figuring out what’s wrong when a person can’t tinkle properly. Decades ago, the associate professor of biomedical engineering at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine wondered if there was a way to replace a common, though cumbersome, bladder-function test that requires patients to urinate in front of strangers while wired up to a monitor. (Washington, 8/11)
St. Louis Public Radio:
New AI Software To Help Assess Breast Cancer Risk
Breast cancer may become easier to detect before it even develops with the help of new AI-based software created in St. Louis. Prognosia Breast, which was developed by a team of Washington University School of Medicine researchers, analyzes mammograms to determine a person’s risk of developing breast cancer within five years. The technology recently cleared a major hurdle earning a breakthrough device designation from the Food and Drug Administration. (Lewis-Thompson, 8/11)
Newsweek:
Nationwide Soap Recall Issued Over Contamination Linked To Sepsis
DermaRite Industries has voluntarily recalled specific lots of its products nationwide due to contamination with Burkholderia cepacia, a bacterium that can cause serious infections in immunocompromised individuals. The products include DermaKleen, Dermasarra, Kleenfoam, and Perigiene items. The products are commonly used in health care settings for handwashing and skin care. (Marsden, 8/10)
Boar's Head Plant At Center Of Listeria Outbreak Will Reopen Soon In Virginia
The plant was shut down in September amid the outbreak that killed 10 people and sickened dozens. Recent inspections have found health concerns at other Boar's Head facilities, however. Plus: Covid cases are rising everywhere, particularly in Louisiana.
AP:
Boar’s Head Plans To Reopen Troubled Deli Meat Plant, But Reports Of Sanitation Problems Persist
The Boar’s Head deli meat plant at the heart of last year’s deadly food poisoning outbreak is set to reopen in the coming months, company officials said. But recent inspections at Boar’s Head sites in three states documented sanitation problems similar to those that led to the listeria contamination that killed 10 people and sickened dozens. The Jarratt, Virginia, plant was shut down in September. (Aleccia, 8/8)
In other public health news from across the U.S. —
CIDRAP:
US COVID Activity Gains More Steam
Amid a slow but steady rise in COVID activity, SARS-CoV-2 wastewater detections last week rose from the low to the moderate level, with the highest levels in the West, followed by the South, where detections in Louisiana are at the very high level, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its latest weekly data updates. The CDC said wastewater trends and model-based epidemic trends suggest that COVID infections are growing or likely growing in most states. (Schnirring, 8/8)
Suncoast Searchlight:
Sarasota County Kindergarten Vaccine Rates Plummet — And Doctors Fear Speaking Out
As childhood vaccination rates plummet across the Suncoast and measles cases resurge nationwide, Sarasota County faces a critical threat to public health. Roughly 82% of kindergarteners in the public school system were fully immunized against the disease this year — well below herd immunity. (Herman and Newhouse, 8/8)
From New Hampshire, Illinois, and Alaska —
The Boston Globe:
Amid Trump's Medicaid Cuts, Health Centers In N.H. Announce Closure
For Dr. Melissa Buddensee, Ammonoosuc Community Health Services in Franconia has been home to her medical practice for a decade. But this summer, she’s had to deliver the bad news to her patients that the practice is closing, in part due to Medicaid cuts President Trump signed into law in July. Around New England, health care providers and experts warned those cuts are a damaging blow to a health system that was already in trouble. At least two other health facilities in New Hampshire have announced they will close in the fall amid federal Medicaid cuts. (Gokee, 8/10)
The New York Times:
Children Were Sexually Abused In New Hampshire State Care. How Much Are They Owed?
The violations against generations of New Hampshire teenagers and children were staggering in scale: decades of physical, sexual and psychological abuse, claimed by more than 1,500 victims at state-run youth detention centers, one of the worst abuse crises in state history. After long negotiations to avoid lawsuits, New Hampshire pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to a state fund to settle abuse claims, and hearings began in 2023. Payments averaged about $540,000. But New Hampshire, which is facing a fiscal downturn, is trying to wrest back control of the cost. (Russell and Hubler, 8/11)
Chicago Tribune:
Weiss To Remain Closed During Appeal Of Medicare Funding Cut
Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago, which had been scheduled to lose Medicare funding Saturday, ceased most of its operations Friday, officials confirmed. They also warned that without additional funding, West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park could face the same fate. (McCoppin and Soglin, 8/8)
The Wall Street Journal:
RFK Jr.’s Latest Challenge: Bring MAHA To Alaska
In a community of roughly 230 people about six hours by car from Fairbanks on a gravel road, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. heard from Alaska Natives about how hard it is to find fresh food. The king salmon that once sustained the village of Tanana are disappearing. Because of high fuel and shipping costs, a half gallon of milk at the local grocery store costs $10.99. A greenhouse took millions of dollars to construct, according to Kennedy, but was never hooked up to water and electricity, making it unusable for most of the year. (Essley Whyte, 8/10)
A Dose Of Upbeat And Inspiring News
Today's stories are on an elderly EMT, food insecurity, disability inclusion, ALS, allergies, and more.
The Washington Post:
He Thought He Was Too Old To Be An EMT. At 76, He’s Saved Countless Lives.
A moped injury left Ed Levien vulnerable and grateful to strangers for their help. That led him to his second, and most meaningful, act — as an EMT. (Melnick, 8/1)
The Washington Post:
Minnesota Restaurant Gives Away Pizzas To Combat Food Insecurity
Chris Kolstad had enough of people grabbing leftovers from the dumpster behind his pizza shop and eating them. He posted on Facebook telling them to stop. Just ask for a pizza, he said. No one should be eating from the garbage. “Leave me a note,” Kolstad wrote on Facebook, “and we will find a way to leave any extras or mistakes out back so you have something to eat without going through the trash.” Kolstad’s act of kindness went viral, and comments from customers and strangers poured in offering to help. So in addition to giving away dozens of pizzas, he began raising money — more than $3,000 so far — for Minnesota food banks, pantries and shelters. Minnesota news channel WCCO first reported the story. (Melnick, 8/7)
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. Dance Company Infinite Flow Is Advancing Disability Inclusion
IIn a one-room studio tucked down an alley in Burbank, four dancers spin in unison around an orange-walled room. Two on foot and two in wheelchairs. It’s late and it’s hot — the AC is busted. But their unrelenting positivity and persistence are in full force as they prepare for a music video shoot. They’re members of Infinite Flow Dance, which employs disabled and non-disabled dancers of diverse identities. The company also represents an array of non-apparent disabilities including chronic illness, deafness, blindness and neurodivergence. (Burtner, 8/6)
Also —
ABC News:
ALS Patient Is 1st To Control iPad By Thought With Implantable Brain Sensor
A patient with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has become the first person in the world to control an iPad entirely by thought, according to neurotech company Synchron. This means Mark Jackson, 65, from western Pennsylvania, can control the product without using his hands or voice commands. Instead, an implantable brain-computer interface (BCI) translates his thoughts into actions. (Kekatos, 8/8)
Newsweek:
Drug Could Stop Life-Threatening Food Allergies In Millions
A drug used for asthma, Zileuton, has been found to treat food allergies "shockingly well", in a breakthrough that could offer new protection for millions affected. This is the discovery of Northwestern Medicine scientists, who have revealed the already FDA-approved drug nearly eliminated life-threatening allergic reactions to food allergens in mice. (Millington, 8/7)
Yahoo Life:
Endometriosis Can Take Years To Diagnose. A 'Smart' Sanitary Pad Could Speed Up The Process.
Innovative diagnostic tests — some newly developed, others currently in the works — are using menstrual blood to look for biomarkers of endometriosis, as well as other reproductive conditions like uterine fibroids. These tests are as simple as inserting a tampon or putting a smart pad in underwear, allowing women to get answers quickly and painlessly. Qvin’s Q-Pad, which is FDA-cleared and has been dubbed “a pad with a purpose,” features an embedded and removable strip to collect and analyze period blood. And the NextGen Jane Smart Tampon, which is not yet cleared by the FDA, is a diagnostic tampon that collects menstrual blood to look for biomarkers of reproductive health conditions. (Miller, 8/4)
Viewpoints: Chatbots Are Dangerous, Especially For Autistic Users; Why Has Euthanasia Skyrocketed In Canada?
Editorial writers discuss these public health topics.
The Wall Street Journal:
Chatbot Conversations Never End. That’s a Problem for Autistic People.
The very qualities that make chatbots appealing—they always listen, never judge, and tell you what you want to hear—can also make them dangerous. Especially for autistic people. When chatbots say things that aren’t true or reinforce misguided beliefs, they can be harmful to anyone. But autistic people, who often have a black-and-white way of thinking and can fixate on particular topics, are especially vulnerable. Now, Autism Speaks, the nation’s largest autism advocacy organization, is calling on OpenAI to develop more guardrails not only for the benefit of autistic people, but for anyone who might find themselves going down potentially dangerous chat-rabbit holes. (Julie Jargon, 8/9)
The Atlantic:
Canada Gave Citizens The Right To Die. Doctors Are Struggling To Meet Demand.
When Canada’s Parliament in 2016 legalized the practice of euthanasia—Medical Assistance in Dying, or MAID, as it’s formally called—it launched an open-ended medical experiment. One day, administering a lethal injection to a patient was against the law; the next, it was as legitimate as a tonsillectomy, but often with less of a wait. MAID now accounts for about one in 20 deaths in Canada—more than Alzheimer’s and diabetes combined—surpassing countries where assisted dying has been legal for far longer. (Elaina Plott Calabro, 8/11)
The New York Times:
The Truth About Detransitioning
In its campaign against transgender rights, the Trump administration has been spotlighting stories of people who have regretted transitioning. A recent Federal Trade Commission event, titled “The Dangers of ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for Minors,” included testimony from six people who had come to believe their gender transition hurt them more than it helped. (Kinnon R. MacKinnon, 8/10)
The Baltimore Sun:
Spare Vaccines, Focus On Ultra-Processed Foods.
One of the more notable successes of President Donald Trump’s first term was how the administration was able to develop effective COVID-19 vaccines so quickly. That impressive speed — less than one year compared to the decade or more of research and development that other vaccines have required — likely saved millions of lives worldwide. And what made that Operation Warp Speed feat possible? That would be Messenger RNA or mRNA. In layman’s terms, laboratory-created mRNA vaccines can teach human cells how to make a specific protein that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. (8/10)
Stat:
The Bureaucratic Barriers To Launching A Primary Care Practice
For years, as insurance premiums climbed and Americans worried about medical expenses, economists have pointed to industry concentration as one cause. That policy conversation, however, usually focuses on how today’s competitors exit the market, through hospital mergers or medical practice buyouts. It neglects the other side of the competition question: whether new providers are able to join the fray or bring innovative service models to patients. (Dan O'Neill, 8/11)
Stat:
The CDC Shooting And The Rising Threat To Public Health Workers
At approximately 4:50 p.m. on Friday, a gunman opened fire at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta. The attack left bullet holes in office windows and claimed the life of DeKalb County police officer David Rose. Authorities believe the shooter, Patrick Joseph White, may have been motivated by anti-vaccine sentiment, blaming the CDC for personal health complications allegedly tied to the Covid-19 vaccine. (Jerome Adams, 8/9)
Stat:
Trump Firing Of BLS Chief Threatens Health, Science, And Truth
In early July, I began teaching a summer course: introductory biostatistics for an accelerated master’s of public health program. Most of the students are clinicians, and biostatistics is (understandably) not often the favorite course. On day one, I told them that one measure of the power of statistics is the way unscrupulous leaders attempt to shut them down when they do not like what the data reveal. (Lee Kennedy-Shaffer, 8/9)