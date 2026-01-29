US Life Expectancy Hits Record High Thanks To Drop In Overdose Deaths
CDC data for 2024 shows the life expectancy at birth for the average American to be 79, up 0.6 years from 2023. Other public health news is on U.S. obesity, the health effects of traditional sleep-wake schedules, and more.
The Wall Street Journal:
Drop In Drug Overdoses Boosts U.S. Life Expectancy To All-Time High
Life expectancy in the U.S. reached a record high in 2024 following a substantial decline of drug-overdose deaths, according to figures released by the federal government Thursday. The life expectancy at birth for the average American was 79 years old in 2024, up 0.6 year from the year prior, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics. The increase signals a rebound from declines in life expectancy during the coronavirus pandemic and progress in combating the opioid crisis. (Calfas, 1/29)
Los Angeles Times:
The Share Of Americans Medically Obese Is Projected To Rise To Almost 50% By 2035
On Wednesday, a new study published in JAMA by researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle projected that by 2035, nearly half of all American adults, about 126 million individuals, will be living with obesity. The study draws on data from more than 11 million participants via the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Health and Nutrition Examination and Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, and from the independent Gallup Daily Survey. (Magaña, 1/28)
NBC News:
People Who Naturally Stay Up Late May Have Worse Heart Health Than Early Risers
The early bird may not only catch the proverbial worm but also have a healthier heart, new research suggests. People who naturally stay up late, self-described night owls, are likelier to have poor heart health than people with more traditional sleep-wake schedules, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association. (Leake, 1/28)
MedPage Today:
Gun Injuries In Parents Linked To Mental Health Issues In Kids
Firearm injuries among parents were associated with increased rates of psychiatric disorder diagnoses and mental health visits in their children, according to a study using U.S. commercial health insurance claims data. (Jeffrey, 1/28)
CBS News:
Gerber Recalls Some Arrowroot Biscuits Over Potential Plastic Or Paper Pieces
Gerber is recalling some of its arrowroot biscuits over potential contamination of soft plastic and paper pieces, the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday. ... No illnesses or injuries have been reported, according to Gerber's voluntary recall announcement. (Intarasuwan, 1/28)