Viewpoints: CDC Chaos Strains Local Public Health Departments; It’s Unaffordable To Be Uninsured
Editorial writers discuss these public health issues.
The Washington Post:
The Cost Of Chaos At The CDC
Confusion at the federal level and funding cuts are devastating local health departments. (Leana S. Wen, 3/3)
The Atlantic:
The Impossible Predicament Of Being Uninsured
My aunt couldn’t afford to go to the hospital. She ended up there anyway. (Jenisha Watts, 3/2)
The Washington Post:
These Diseases Could Be Consigned To The Dustbin Of History -- Thanks To The U.S.
With new funding, America can continue to lead the historic effort to eliminate ancient scourges. (Stewart Simonson and Tim Ziemer, 3/2)
Stat:
Human Embryo Models Come With Major Ethical Concerns
There are six key dilemmas in the race to make human embryo models that are close to the real thing. (Paul Knoepfler, 3/3)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Half Of UCSF Social Workers Say They’ve Been Assaulted Or Harassed
A new survey from the labor union representing licensed health care workers found an astonishing 50% reported being sexually assaulted or harassed at work. (Emily Hoeven, 3/2)