Viewpoints: Climate Change Extreme Heat Is Killing Workers; Abbott Makes Health Care For Immigrants Harder
Editorial writers discuss these public health issues.
Houston Chronicle:
Biden Rule Seeks Water Breaks To Save Workers From Heat Deaths. Who Could Oppose That?
His body temperature soared over 100 degrees at one point. They found blood in his urine. The construction worker and father of three, Candido Batiz Alvarez, knew what that meant. (8/25)
Dallas Morning News:
Abbott’s Order On Texas Hospitals Will Alienate Vulnerable Populations
Recently, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order directing the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to collect and report health care costs associated with undocumented immigrants. Although the stated goal is to refute the effects of the Biden-Harris administration’s “open border policies,” this directive presents significant and practical issues that we cannot afford to ignore. (Suleman Lalani, 8/26)
The Washington Post:
The Abortion Endgame Comes Into View
For all the esoteric talk about the meaning of freedom, the Democratic Party is making a simple bet: that abortion restrictions in red states are an effective election wedge, even against a Republican opponent trying to distance himself from traditional pro-life positions. (Jason Willick, 8/23)
Los Angeles Times:
November Election Could Make — Or Break — Reproductive Freedom
“Our bodies are on the ballot!” Alexis McGill Johnson, the president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, got it right when she declared that during her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. (8/26)
The Boston Globe:
World Needs To Act On Mpox - And Prepare For The Next Public Health Crisis
The World Health Organization declared mpox a global public health emergency earlier this month, and the ongoing outbreak is a brutal reminder of the fragility of world health systems and the deadly consequences of inaction. (Vanessa Kerry, 8/26)
Stat:
Harvard, Penn, Columbia Tap Doctors To Lead Troubled Campuses
Recently, Columbia University’s president resigned after months of chaos, following in the footsteps of Harvard and my own institution, Penn. Besides struggling with encampments, building takeovers, and commencement challenges, the three universities have something else in common: They have all chosen M.D.s as president or interim president. (Guy David, 8/26)