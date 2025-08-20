Viewpoints: Price Transparency Will Restore Trust In Health Care; Extreme Heat Is Killing Outdoor Workers
Opinion writers tackle these public health issues.
Stat:
Senator Calls For Price Transparency In Health Care
Reducing America’s outrageous health care costs is a top bipartisan priority of this Congress. The Patients Deserve Price Tags Act, a new bipartisan bill I introduced with Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), can reverse runaway health expenditures that are burdening Americans of all backgrounds by requiring actual prices throughout the health care system. (Republican Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, 8/20)
The New York Times:
The New American Inequality: The Cooled Vs. The Cooked
In the hottest regions of the country, such as Texas, where I live, the climate crisis is not only changing our world; it is also dividing it. When the heat spikes during the summer, we morph into a two-party state: the cooled and the cooked. (Jeff Goodell, 8/20)
Stat:
Which AI Can You Trust With Your Mental Health? Labels Could Help
Mental health treatment is expensive and hard to find, so it’s no surprise that people looking for empathy and care are turning to large language models like ChatGPT and Claude. Researchers are exploring and validating tailored artificial intelligence solutions to deliver evidence-based psychotherapies. Just recently, Slingshot AI, an a16z-backed company, launched “Ash,” marketing it as the first public AI-powered therapy service. (Tanzeem Choudhury and Dan Adler, 8/20)
Chicago Tribune:
On Schools, Kids And Mental Health, The Details Matter
America has moved from ignoring mental health to openly embracing it. That’s progress. But a new Illinois law, which makes schools — not parents — the gatekeepers of children’s mental health screenings, crosses a line into new territory, and the details on what exactly happens next are shockingly light. (8/19)