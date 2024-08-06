Viewpoints: Republicans Must Care About Extreme Heat Deaths; Fertility Treatments Should Be Insured
Editorial writers discuss these issues and others.
USA Today:
Extreme Heat Is Causing My Patients To Suffer - And Die. Trump Republicans Don't Care.
We are on track for more than a year of monthly record warm temperatures, and the National Weather Service has advised “major to locally extreme heat risk” throughout the nation. This translates to direct effects on human health. (Dr. Thomas K. Lew, 8/5)
The Boston Globe:
Let’s Help ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Who Want To Conceive, Not Mock Them
Fertility treatments can cost thousands of dollars, in addition to being physically and emotionally grueling. Expanding insurance coverage of fertility services would help interested families, regardless of income, get the help they need to conceive. (8/6)
Stat:
How The Restaurant Drama 'The Bear' Mirrors Working In A Hospital
Many chefs describe the television series “The Bear” as an accurate portrayal of the demands of a restaurant kitchen. I believe it can also be seen as a characterization of work in a hospital, in which future physicians are simultaneously gaining remarkable skills and enduring career-altering abuse. (Abraham Nussbaum, 8/6)
The Washington Post:
Have Asthma? You Might Not Be Using The Most Effective Treatments.
For many years, the standard treatment for asthma was an inhaler with a medication called albuterol. Only if that wasn’t enough would additional medicines be added. If symptoms became especially bad, patients would receive oral steroids. (Leana S. Wen, 8/6)