Viewpoints: RFK Jr.’s Take On Rebuilding Public Trust In Vaccines; MAHA Report Falls Short
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
The Wall Street Journal:
RFK Jr.: HHS Moves To Restore Public Trust In Vaccines
Vaccines have become a divisive issue in American politics, but there is one thing all parties can agree on: The U.S. faces a crisis of public trust. Whether toward health agencies, pharmaceutical companies or vaccines themselves, public confidence is waning. (HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 6/9)
The Baltimore Sun:
'Make America Healthy Again' Report Missed The Mark
Since his confirmation as Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made it his mission to drown America’s food and drug industry in a sea of red tape. The recently released Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Report is a 72-page testament to RFK Jr.’s misguided approach to implementing his agenda. (Christina Smith, 6/9)
The New York Times:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: My State Is Taking On The Middlemen Who Inflate Drug Prices
Behind inflated prescription prices, complicated insurance plans and dying local pharmacies, there is a little-known culprit: pharmacy benefit managers that operate as self-serving middlemen between drug manufacturers, insurance companies and you. Now my home state, Arkansas, is taking action against them. (Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 6/10)
Stat:
Yale LISTEN Study Participants Want To Be Heard, Not Politicized
We recently went viral. Well, not exactly us — but people like us. We are participants in the Yale LISTEN Study, a patient-centered study to better understand long Covid and the adverse effects some patients have experienced post covid-vaccination. We are members of the post-vaccination cohort, a group that includes more than 250 patients. (Chad Abel-Kops, Kimberly M. Harmon and Peg Seminario, 6/10)
Stat:
HBCUs Can Build A 21st-Century Biotech Job Pipeline
Biotechnology has become a pillar of national resilience. Once considered niche, fields like synthetic biology, pathogen genomics, computational biology, and environmental microbiology now sit at the heart of U.S. biosecurity strategy, economic competitiveness, and geopolitical influence. (Karl M. Thompson, 6/10)