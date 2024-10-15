Viewpoints: What Is The Best Time To Get Your Flu Shot?; Cost Is The Most Pressing Health Care Issue Currently
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
The New York Times:
It's Ok If You Haven't Gotten Your Flu Shot Yet
Like many health care workers, I am required to receive my annual flu shot by the end of October. Every year, I wait until the last possible day to get vaccinated. (Jeremy Samuel Faust, 10/13)
The Hill:
How Democrats Are Making Health Care More Affordable
Vice President Harris’s campaign recently released a lengthy critique of former President Trump’s health care plan. The document not only details Trump’s confusing “concept of a plan,” but highlights an issue we as doctors know all too well: affordability. As physicians, we are witnessing firsthand how growing health care costs affect average Americans. (Nishant Uppal and Kedar Mate, 10/14)
Bloomberg:
Soaring US Health-Care Costs Can Be Helped By Prioritizing Hospital Labor
Hospitals are heavily regulated, labyrinthine institutions that straddle the public and private sectors. In many cases, their pricing is subject to forces beyond their control. But absent (another) major reform to the US health-insurance system, more straightforward changes can still help rein in spending. (10/15)
Stat:
Why People With Schizophrenia May Be Skeptical Of Cobenfy
Among my community, I’m not alone. A 2012 study found 50% of people with schizophrenia don’t take their prescribed medication, and it’s not just because of side effects. A 2020 research review found we disengage with treatment in part because we don’t trust health care. (Sally Littlefield, 10/15)
Los Angeles Times:
How Skipping Your COVID Booster Could Reduce Your IQ
Much has been made of COVID’s consequences for overall health, productivity and the economy. But recent research suggests a compelling new basis for vaccine advocacy: COVID’s capacity to reduce intelligence. (Ian Ayres and Lisa Sanders, 10/14)