Bloomberg:
Insurance Dropped Your Doctor? US Health Care Is Failing Patients
Spats between hospitals and insurers are just one of many health care problems in the US. (Jessica Karl, 1/28)
Stat:
I Fed ChatGPT Health My Brain Cancer Medical Records
When I first heard about OpenAI’s ChatGPT Health, I felt a familiar itch. Since being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor 18 years ago, at age 29, I’ve developed a deep curiosity about my own health. That curiosity has driven me to enroll in numerous studies, connect my health records to the NIH All of Us research program, and even donate my brain tissue for research-grade genomic sequencing. (Liz Salmi, 1/29)
The Baltimore Sun:
Public Health Is Becoming A System Of Haves And Have-Nots
The nation’s public health infrastructure is being torn apart. Gaps in access, regional variations, advanced public health degrees at risk and politicized responses are putting all of us at risk. This balkanized approach to public health is accelerating a dangerous divide between communities: those that can protect their health and those that cannot. This fragmented approach is a prescription for our nation’s poorer health. (Boris D. Lushniak and Tim E. Leshan, 1/28)
Stat:
Do Pediatricians Really Get Rich From Vaccines?
Recently, the Texas attorney general launched a formal investigation into what he called “unlawful financial incentives” for childhood vaccines, saying that he would “ensure that Big Pharma and Big Insurance don’t bribe medical providers to pressure parents to jab their kids.” (Jess Steier, Elana Pearl Ben-Joseph, Jen Covich Bordenick and David Higgins, 1/29)
The New York Times:
A Plan To Restore Trust In Science From A ‘Fringe Epidemiologist’
If you want to understand how Robert F. Kennedy Jr. became the face of American public health, you have to go back to the Covid era. (Ross Douthat, 1/29)