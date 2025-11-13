With Shutdown In Rearview Mirror, ACA Subsidies Are A Priority. Or Not.

The House voted Wednesday to fund the government through January, and President Donald Trump signed the measure that effectively ends the shutdown. Now, Democrats are maneuvering to force a vote on the expiring tax credits, while House Speaker Mike Johnson says he will not commit to bringing up the issue in his chamber, AP reports. Plus, what does this mean for SNAP benefits?

AP: Trump Signs Government Funding Bill, Ending Record Shutdown

President Donald Trump signed a government funding bill Wednesday night, ending a record 43-day shutdown that caused financial stress for federal workers who went without paychecks, stranded scores of travelers at airports and generated long lines at some food banks. The shutdown magnified partisan divisions in Washington as Trump took unprecedented unilateral actions — including canceling projects and trying to fire federal workers — to pressure Democrats into relenting on their demands. (Freking, Cappelletti and Brown, 11/13)

What happens next? —

The Hill: Hemp-Derived THC Drinks, Edibles Could Soon Disappear Because Of Shutdown Bill

Popular THC-infused drinks and edibles may disappear from store shelves in the next year as Congress is on the verge of passing a ban on nearly all hemp-derived THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, products. Tucked into the Senate-passed government funding bill is a provision that would recriminalize many of the intoxicating hemp-derived products that were legalized by the 2018 farm bill. (Weixel, 11/12)

The Hill: Democrats Introduce Discharge Petition To Force Vote On Extension Of ObamaCare Subsidies

House Democratic leaders introduced a discharge petition Wednesday designed to force consideration of legislation to extend expiring ObamaCare subsidies for another three years. Behind House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the Democrats are hoping to entice a handful of moderate Republicans to endorse the petition, which will require 218 signatures to force a floor vote on the legislation over the objections of Republican leaders. (Lillis, 11/12)

Politico: The White House Knows It Needs To Act On Health Care Affordability. Here's What's On The Table.

President Donald Trump’s Domestic Policy Council and senior health officials have been meeting privately for preliminary conversations on how to address the expiration of health insurance tax credits, according to a White House official and another person familiar with the talks. (Haslett, Messerly and Ward, 11/13)

Stat: Trump Plan To Replace ACA Subsidies With Cash Met With Skepticism

Republicans are proposing a substitute to the enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits that Democrats want to extend, taking their cue from President Trump’s demands. But even some opponents to the Democrats’ plan are wary of what Republicans are working on. (Wilkerson, 11/13)

On SNAP and hunger —

AP: SNAP Timeline Remains Uncertain Even As The Government Starts To Reopen

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which runs the program, said in an email Wednesday that funds could be available “upon the government reopening, within 24 hours for most states.” The department didn’t immediately answer questions about where it might take longer — or whether the 24-hour timeline applies to when money would be available to states or loaded onto debit cards used by beneficiaries. (Mulvihill, 11/12)

ABC News: Some Food Banks See Up To 1,800% Surge In Demand Since SNAP Benefits Were Halted

Food assistance workers said the restoration of food assistance can't come soon enough as they struggle to fill in the gap left behind by SNAP. Cyndi Kirkhart, executive director at Facing Hunger Food Bank, said she's been working at the food bank for 11 years and has never seen the surge in people she is seeing now, and that it is higher than what she saw during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kekatos, 11/13)

AP: Tribes Kill Bison To Feed Their People Because Of The Shutdown

On the open plains of the Fort Peck Reservation, Robert Magnan leaned out the window of his truck, set a rifle against the door frame and then “pop!” — a bison tumbled dead in its tracks. Magnan and a co-worker shot two more bison, also known as buffalo, and quickly field dressed the animals before carting them off for processing into ground beef and cuts of meat for distribution to members of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes in northern Montana. (Brown, Lee Brewer and Schafer, 11/13)

