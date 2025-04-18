Donate
Watch: Why Insurance Companies Are Denying Coverage for Prosthetic Limbs

By Michelle Andrews

PBS News Weekend’s Ali Rogin spoke with KFF Health News contributor Michelle Andrews about what some people with missing limbs consider a disparity in health insurance coverage: Though a knee replacement likely would be covered, a prosthetic knee isn’t always. A prosthetic device can be subject to cost caps and an amputee may be required to prove medical necessity for coverage. Andrews recently explored these issues in her article “Health Insurers Limit Coverage of Prosthetic Limbs, Questioning Their Medical Necessity.”

