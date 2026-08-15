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Gounder Brings Clarity to Egg Freezing, AI Virus Creation, and New Trump Vaccine Order

Aug. 15, 2026

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed Americans’ skepticism toward public health experts and President Donald Trump’s executive order on childhood vaccines on CBS News 24/7 and CBS News’ CBS Mornings, respectively, on Aug. 11.

On Aug. 10, Gounder discussed the risks and benefits of egg freezing on CBS Mornings.

Gounder also discussed organ donation and scientists’ creation of new viruses with AI on CBS Mornings and CBS News 24/7, respectively, on Aug 7.

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KFF Health News On AirPublic HealthOrgan DonationTechnologyTrump AdministrationVaccinesWomen's Health

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