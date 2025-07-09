Usually Harmless Virus May Trigger Parkinson’s Disease, Study Finds

Northwestern Medicine researchers discovered the Human Pegivirus in 50% of Parkinson's cases they looked at. There is currently no test for the virus, but the study opens up avenues for more research. Other public health news is on autism, Alzheimer's, prediabetes, and more.

CBS News: A Virus Might Trigger Or Contribute To Parkinson's Disease, Northwestern Medicine Researchers Find

New research from Northwestern Medicine has discovered that a virus that is usually harmless could trigger or contribute to Parkinson's disease. Parkinson's disease is a neurogenerative disease that affects more than 1 million people in the U.S. Speaking to CBS News Chicago on Tuesday afternoon, Northwestern Medicine chief of neuroinfectious diseases and global neurology Dr. Igor Koralnik said while some cases are caused by genetics, the cause is unknown in most. (Saavedra and Harrington, 7/8)

On autism and Alzheimer's —

Medical Xpress: Major Autism Study Uncovers Biologically Distinct Subtypes, Paving The Way For Precision Diagnosis And Care

Researchers at Princeton University and the Simons Foundation have identified four clinically and biologically distinct subtypes of autism, marking a transformative step in understanding the condition's genetic underpinnings and potential for personalized care. (7/9)

San Francisco Chronicle: Stanford Test Shows Organ Age, Links ‘Old’ Brain To Alzheimer’s Risk

A team of Stanford scientists has developed a tool that can determine from a blood test whether a person’s brain, heart or other organs appear “younger” or “older” than their chronological age, according to new research. Additionally, the scientists found that older-appearing organs are associated with a higher risk of developing a disease or other complication in that organ. Of most interest, though, was the brain: An “extremely aged” brain was associated not only with an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, but a 182% increased risk of dying in the next 15 years. (Allday, 7/9)

In other health and wellness news —

ABC News: 1 In 3 Teens Have Prediabetes, New CDC Data Shows

An estimated 1 in 3 teens and preteens, ages 12 to 17, have prediabetes, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC data means an estimated 8.4 million young people -- or 32.7% of the U.S. adolescent population -- had prediabetes in 2023, the most recent data available. With prediabetes, blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough for a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis. (Benadjaoud, 7/9)

Bloomberg: Covid-19 Variant Nimbus Dominant In US As Vaccine Access In Flux

A new Covid-19 variant, officially known as NB.1.8.1 and nicknamed Nimbus, is now the most common strain in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said it is “aware of increasing detections” of Nimbus in the US, where it monitors spread of the virus through nasal and wastewater samples collected via its airport screening program. Nimbus makes up between 13% and 68% of circulating Covid strains, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services. (Amponsah, 7/8)

CIDRAP: Experimental Flu Drug May Protect Better Than Flu Vaccines, Company Data Show

A new influenza drug that lasts for an entire flu season may outperform flu vaccines, according to the results of a large phase 2b trial highlighted in a news release by the drug's manufacturer, Cidara Therapeutics of San Diego. Single doses of 150 milligrams (mg), 300 mg, and 450 mg provided 58%, 61%, and 76% protection from symptomatic flu, respectively, for about 6 months after injection, according to the data, which has been submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (Wappes, 7/8)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

Katheryn Houghton reads the week’s news: The Trump administration is cutting some programs intended to prevent gun violence, and seniors who don’t sign up for Medicare at age 65 can be on the hook for medical bills, even if they still have health insurance through work. ... Jackie Fortiér reads the week’s news: Gatherings called “memory cafés” can help both people with dementia and their caregivers reduce depression and isolation, and the looming end of some Affordable Care Act subsidies will make ACA plans much more expensive. (Cook, 7/8)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription