Watch ‘Meet The Makers’: Behind The Scenes Of ‘Silence In Sikeston’ Project
KFF Health News’ Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony sat down with WORLD executive producer Chris Hastings to discuss the origins of our “Silence in Sikeston” project, a multimedia collaboration from KFF Health News, Retro Report, and WORLD that explores the impact of a 1942 lynching and a 2020 police shooting on a rural Missouri community.
KFF Health News:
Watch: What You Reveal, You Heal — Meeting The Makers Of ‘Silence In Sikeston’
→ Listen to an audio version of the discussion as part of the limited-series podcast. Catch up on Episode 1: “Racism Can Make You Sick” and Episode 2: “Hush, Fix Your Face”
→ Watch: The documentary film "Silence in Sikeston," a co-production of KFF Health News and Retro Report, is now available to stream on WORLD’s YouTube channel, WORLDchannel.org and the PBS app.
→ Read: KFF Health News’ Midwest Correspondent Cara Anthony wrote an essay about what reporting on this project helped her learn about her own family’s hidden past.
→ Click here for more details on the “Silence in Sikeston” project.