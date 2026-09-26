Journalists Discuss What RFK Jr. Recently Told the Anti-Vaccine Group He Founded

KFF Health News contributor Erin Rode discussed California prison heat protections on KVPR’s Central Valley Daily on Sept. 24.

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the removal of more than 750,000 people from Affordable Care Act coverage over fraud claims on WBUR’s Here & Now on Sept. 23. Rovner also discussed “Medicare for All” on WNYC’s The Brian Lehrer Show on Sept. 22.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Stephanie Armour discussed health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s comments to an anti-vaccine group that he founded and the surgeon general nominee’s contradictory comments in her confirmation hearing on WBUR’s Here & Now on Sept. 18.

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed Kennedy’s comments on CBS News 24/7 on Sept. 17.