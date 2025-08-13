First Edition: Aug. 13, 2025

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF HEALTH NEWS ORIGINAL STORIES

KFF Health News: Medicaid Cuts Could Have Vast Ripple Effects In This Rural Colorado Community

In southern Colorado’s San Luis Valley, clouds billow above the towering mountains of the Sangre de Cristo range. A chorus of blackbirds whistle as they flit among the reeds of a wildlife refuge. Big, circular fields of crops, interspersed with native shrubs, give it a feel of bucolic quiet. But amid the stark beauty in one of the state’s most productive agricultural regions, there was a sense of unease among the community’s leaders as Congress debated a budget bill that could radically reshape Medicaid, the government health program for low-income people. (Daley, 8/13)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘An Arm and a Leg’: A Wild Health Insurance Hustle

When a New York couple purchased a health insurance plan from a telemarketer, they thought it covered everything they wanted: doctor visits, tests, and medicine. But then came the unexpected bills for thousands of dollars, forcing them to skip crucial medical care. In their series “Health Care Hustlers,” Bloomberg reporters Zachary Mider and Zeke Faux revealed how this couple and thousands of other people signed up for health plans by unknowingly agreeing to work fake “jobs.” (Weissmann, 8/13)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

Aug. 7 Sam Whitehead reads the week’s news: New Trump administration policies could limit patient access to qualified medical interpreters, and physicians often miss the signs of iron deficiency in older adults. (Cook, 8/12)

CRISIS IN WASHINGTON, DC

NPR: Advocates Fear Trump's Crackdown In D.C. Will Put Many Homeless People Behind Bars

As hundreds of National Guard troops deployed on Tuesday in the nation's capital, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said homeless people in Washington, D.C., who refuse to move into shelters will face prosecution or fines. "Homeless individuals will be given the option to leave their encampment, to be taken to a homeless shelter, to be offered addiction or mental health services," Leavitt said during a press briefing, when asked by NPR about the expanding crackdown. "If they refuse, they will be subjected to fines or jail time." (Mann, 8/13)

FUNDING AND RESEARCH CUTS

Los Angeles Times: Trump Administration Must Restore Hundreds Of UCLA Research Grants, Judge Rules

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Trump administration to restore hundreds of suspended UCLA science research grants, affecting more than a third of awards totaling $584 million that the government abruptly froze late last month. In her evening order, issued hours after a San Francisco court hearing, U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin said the government’s slashing of UCLA funds violated her June ruling blocking science research grant terminations. The National Science Foundation’s “suspension of the grants at issue here is vacated,” wrote Lin, of the Northern District of California. (Kaleem, 8/12)

Stat: Staff Cuts Are Undermining Federal Research On How To Make Health Care Better

A small federal agency that studies how to improve the health care system has been rendered functionally “incapacitated” after much of its staff was laid off or retired, according to three people, including two former employees, who spoke with STAT. (Cirruzzo, 8/13)

'MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN'

The Hill: Second MAHA Report's Release Delayed

The anticipated release of the second report by the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission has been delayed as the White House says scheduling will take some time. The second MAHA report was expected to be released this week, but the White House said the paper would be submitted by its Aug. 12 deadline, with some scheduling still needing to be coordinated. (Choi, 8/12)

MedPage Today: Former FDA Chief Wants The Agency To Focus On Refined Carbohydrates

Former FDA Commissioner David Kessler, MD, says his citizen's petition to the FDA to remove refined carbohydrates from the market unless the food industry can show they're safe is "remarkably simple." "Diet is the primary culprit behind this epidemic of chronic disease and metabolic harm," he told MedPage Today in a phone interview. "And these refined carbohydrates, these ultraprocessed foods, these are the main drivers." (Frieden, 8/12)

Axios: MAGA Rails Against "Pothead" Culture As Trump Weighs Weed Reform

Prominent MAGA leaders are urging President Trump to back off his plans to review federal restrictions on marijuana, warning of a one-way ticket to societal ruin. Reclassifying marijuana as a Schedule III drug would open the door to expanded research and deliver a major boost to the legal cannabis industry, which is currently constrained by a patchwork of state laws. (Axelrod, 8/13)

CDC SHOOTING

NBC News: CDC Director Tells Staff 'Misinformation Can Be Dangerous' In Agency Meeting

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, Susan Monarez, warned staffers about the dangers of misinformation during an agencywide meeting Tuesday, the first since last week’s shooting at the CDC’s headquarters in Atlanta, which left one police officer dead, according to a transcript of her remarks obtained by NBC News. ... She said the agency has taken steps to bolster security and expand mental health sources for employees. (Lovelace Jr., 8/12)

Bloomberg: RFK Jr. Refuses To Offer Motive Of CDC Gunman In TV Interview

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would not blame vaccine misinformation as a motive in the August 8 shooting on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said in an interview with Scripps News. While visiting the agency in Atlanta Monday, Kennedy offered his condolences to the family of the officer who died while responding at the scene and expressed his support for CDC employees. (Nix, 8/12)

Politico: CDC Shooter, Motivated By Vaccine Distrust, Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

The man who opened fire at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta last week died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was motivated by his distrust of Covid vaccines, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. (Friedman, Gardner and Gardner, 8/12)

CNN: Gunman In CDC Shooting Fired Nearly 500 Shots After Breaking Into His Father’s Gun Safe. Here’s What We Know

The gunman who opened fire Friday at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention broke into his father’s safe to get the five firearms recovered at the scene, state investigators said Tuesday, as some CDC workers seeking answers and reassurance from leadership were left dissatisfied by a short agency-wide meeting about the shooting. (Youd, Goodman, Tirrell, Young, Morris and Andone, 8/12)

VACCINES

CIDRAP: Virologist Network Reaffirms Support For MRNA Vaccine Platform

An international virologist group representing more than 80 research labs across more than 40 countries yesterday reaffirmed their support for the continued development and deployment of mRNA vaccines, a statement that came in response to the United States’ top health agency announcement earlier this month that it was scrapping further work on projects involving the mRNA vaccine platform. (Schnirring, 8/12)

Bloomberg: Other Nations Want To Make Their Own Vaccines As US Pulls Back

At least a dozen countries are interested in developing their own vaccines because they’re losing confidence that the US government will have immunizations ready for the next pandemic, a top biotech investor said. Other nations have largely depended on the US to make shots that are deployed globally. The Covid-19 vaccines, developed by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. and embraced by the US government, were used by tens of millions of people around the world. (Smith, 8/12)

AFFORDABLE CARE ACT

Fierce Healthcare: New CMS Data Suggest Future ACA Market Turmoil

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) this week released new data fueling a narrative of rampant broker fraud on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchanges. Plans received data finding 23% of enrollees did not have a claim in 2019. That number jumped sharply to 35% last year. (Tong, 8/12)

REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Missouri Supreme Court Kicks Abortion Appeal To Lower Court

The fight over whether and when abortions can resume fully in Missouri will move to a new courtroom following a decision Tuesday by the Missouri Supreme Court. Faced with deciding whether to side with a Jackson County judge who blocked the state from enforcing almost all of the now-upended laws regulating the procedure, the high court instead assigned further deliberations to an appeals court, giving Planned Parenthood and Attorney General Andrew Bailey another venue to continue fighting over the case. (Erickson, 8/12)

Bloomberg: Fertility Startup Gameto Raises $44 Million To Test Egg-Freezing Therapy In US

Gameto Inc., a biotech company working on stem-cell therapies for women’s health, has raised $44 million in venture capital to help fund a clinical trial for its product that aims to improve the egg-freezing experience. The funding round, led by Overwater Ventures, will let Gameto bring its Fertilo therapy closer to US Food and Drug Administration approval. (Frier, 8/12)

HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY

Stat: Inside The AMA's New, Louder Voice In Washington

At the annual meeting of the American Medical Association’s House of Delegates in June, the mood was tense. Hundreds of physicians had congregated in Chicago to vote on the organizations’ key policies. The AMA is the largest professional association for physicians, as well as a political lobbying group with a strong, if waning, presence on Capitol Hill. (Gaffney, 8/13)

Bloomberg: AI Eroded Doctors’ Ability To Spot Cancer Within Months In Study

Artificial intelligence, touted for its potential to transform medicine, led to some doctors losing skills after just a few months in a new study. AI helped health professionals to better detect pre-cancerous growths in the colon, but when the assistance was removed, their ability to find tumors dropped by about 20% compared with rates before the tool was ever introduced, according to findings published Wednesday. (Black, 8/12)

Minnesota Public Radio: CentraCare, Central Minnesota's Largest Healthcare Provider, To Lay Off 535 Employees

Health care system CentraCare announced on Tuesday it’s cutting hundreds of staff. CentraCare spokesperson Karna Fronden said the cuts affect 535 employees at 44 different locations. About 70 percent are administrative and support roles, and the rest are patient care positions. (Marohn, 8/12)

St. Louis Public Radio: Fort Leonard Wood Hospital Won’t Get Downgraded, Hawley Says

A new hospital in Fort Leonard Wood will not be downgraded to a clinic, according to a Missouri senator. U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley said he has gotten language added to a Senate appropriations bill to make sure the new hospital will be built as originally planned. (Ahl, 8/12)

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: Former Doctor Who Worked At Ohio Children’s Hospital Faces Child Porn Charges

A former doctor who once worked at a children’s hospital in southwest Ohio appeared in federal court Tuesday on child-pornography charges. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio says Howard Saal, 73, of Cincinnati, is charged with transporting and possessing child pornography. (Pinckard, 8/12)

Modern Healthcare: Nonprofit Hospitals See Improved Credit Ratings In 2025: Fitch

Credit ratings for nonprofit hospitals and health systems are looking stronger in the first half of 2025, following downgrades in recent years. The gap between credit upgrades and downgrades has nearly closed this year, with nine upgrades and eight downgrades from January through June, according to data from credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings. As of one the largest agencies, Fitch rates more than 250 nonprofit hospitals, including children’s hospitals. (Hudson, 8/12)

Modern Healthcare: Hospital Executive Retirements Jump As Succession Planning Lags

A growing number of health system CEOs are planning to retire or leave their organizations, exposing gaps in succession planning that could dent provider finances. Health systems are ramping up searches for the next generation of leaders, prioritizing a chief executive’s ability to navigate financial uncertainty brought about by the new tax law, grasp digital and data trends, work with policymakers and have a systemwide strategic vision, provider executives said. (Kacik, 8/12)

MedPage Today: White Coat Or Casual? Here's What Patients Prefer

Physician attire -- namely, white coats -- affected patients' perceptions of professionalism, trust, and communication, a systematic review indicated. However, patient preferences for such attire depended on clinical environment, medical specialty, physician gender, and the context of care, including the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Bo-Young Youn of Hwasung Medi-Science University in Hwaseong-si, South Korea, and colleagues in The BMJ. (Henderson, 8/12)

Bloomberg: Cardinal Health To Acquire Solaris Health In $1.9 Billion Deal

Cardinal Health agreed to purchase Solaris Health in a $1.9 billion deal, the company’s latest acquisition in the urology category and an expansion of its multispecialty strategy. “Urology is an attractive specialty for us,” said Jason Hollar, chief executive officer of Cardinal Health, in a statement. Among other recent urology acquisitions, Cardinal Health recently completed the purchase of Academic Urology & Urogynecology. Solaris Health has more than 750 providers in 14 states. (Garcia, 8/12)

Modern Healthcare: Highmark, Abridge To Launch AI-Powered Prior Authorization Tool

Highmark Health and clinical documentation vendor Abridge are developing a tool that uses generative artificial intelligence to approve prior authorization requests at the point of care, the companies announced Tuesday. The Pittsburgh-based health system and Blue Cross Blue Shield insurer will incorporate the software into its operations, and Highmark Health and Abridge have bigger plans. (Tepper, 8/12)

North Carolina Health News: Charlotte Med School Diversity Data Still Missing As ECU Releases Stats

Mecklenburg County commissioners chair Mark Jerrell said he is confident that Atrium Health will share data with him on the racial and ethnic makeup of the first class on the Wake Forest University School of Medicine’s Charlotte campus — but he doesn’t have the numbers yet and doesn’t know if they will be made public. (Crouch, 8/13)

PHARMACEUTICALS

MedPage Today: Serious Chronic Lung Disease Gets First FDA-Approved Drug

The FDA approved oral brensocatib (Brinsupri) as the first treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in adults and kids 12 years and up, drugmaker Insmed announced on Tuesday. A first-in-class reversible dipeptidyl peptidase-1 (DPP-1) inhibitor, brensocatib addresses the underlying inflammatory process of the serious chronic lung disease, which can lead to permanent lung damage and affects roughly half a million people in the U.S. (Ingram, 8/12)

Bloomberg: Biogen Sees Potential In Combining Alzheimer’s And Obesity Drugs

If Novo Nordisk A/S’s wildly popular weight-loss drug succeeds in a highly anticipated trial for Alzheimer’s disease, Biogen Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Viehbacher doesn’t see it as a roadblock for his company’s medication. Rather, he sees it as an opportunity to potentially combine drugs and create a more potent therapy. (Smith, 8/12)

Chicago Tribune: AbbVie Announces $195 Million Investment In North Chicago

Pharmaceutical company AbbVie announced Tuesday that it will construct a new $195 million facility near its headquarters in North Chicago, Illinois. AbbvVie is one of the largest biomedical companies in the world, ranking just below Pfizer in revenue. The company is known for its production of Humira, a treatment for autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s, and Botox. (Weaver, 8/12)

Bloomberg: Hims CEO Dudum Reports $33 Million Sale In Largest Insider Trade

Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Dudum sold more than $33 million worth of company stock in the biggest insider transaction since the company went public four years ago. Through a family trust, Dudum sold 660,000 of his company’s shares on Aug. 7 in what’s known as an open market transaction, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The sale comes halfway into the third quarter and wasn’t triggered by price changes as dictated in Dudum’s preestablished trading plan. (Muller, 8/12)

STATE WATCH

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: MO Board Of Ed To Shut 12 Schools For Disabled Students

Twelve state schools serving students with disabilities will close next year as part of a plan approved Tuesday afternoon by the Missouri State Board of Education. There was little discussion Tuesday about the plan to consolidate the Missouri Schools for the Severely Disabled, or MSSD. Board members delved into the plan more thoroughly during a May meeting and a retreat last month. (Hanshaw, 8/12)

Wyoming Public Radio: Wyoming Health Department Tracking Down More Than 200 After Mass Rabies Exposure

The Wyoming Department of Health is tracking down visitors from 38 states and seven countries after hundreds of people were potentially exposed to rabies at a hotel in Grand Teton National Park. Hotel employees are also being contacted, though are believed to be less at risk than those who slept in the rooms. (McMurtry, 8/12)

AP: Silicon Valley Lawmakers Want To Decriminalize Homelessness

As cities across California ban homeless encampments and Gov. Gavin Newsom encourages more sweeps, San Jose lawmakers are standing up against criminalizing homelessness. State Sen. Sasha Perez along with Assemblymembers Ash Kalra, Alex Lee and Matt Haney have co-authored a bill that would make it illegal for cities to prohibit organizations or people from helping homeless residents. Senate Bill 643 has passed the Senate and is being considered in the Assembly. (Chu, 8/12)

WLRN Public Media: Community Foundation Of Broward Invests $900,000 In Local, Life-Saving Cancer Research

The Community Foundation of Broward is investing $900,000 to support cutting-edge cancer research at two leading South Florida institutions, aiming to bring life-saving therapies closer to home — especially for underserved communities. (8/11)

The New York Times: New Video Shows Uvalde School Chief Trying To Negotiate With Gunman

In the more than three years since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a key question about the delayed police response has been why the incident commander tried to negotiate with the gunman rather than storm into the classroom where he was holed up with dozens of students. The commander, Pete Arredondo, determined that the gunman was no longer an active shooter but a barricaded subject, a decision that will be central to Mr. Arredondo’s trial scheduled for later this year. He has been charged with abandoning or endangering the children on his watch. Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, and 17 other people were injured. (Sandoval, 8/12)

LIFESTYLE AND HEALTH

San Francisco Chronicle: U.S. Alcohol Consumption Drops To A 90-Year-Low, Gallup Poll Finds

The percentage of Americans who report drinking alcohol has hit a 90-year low, according to a recent Gallup poll. The results of Gallup’s annual Consumption Habits survey, released Wednesday, revealed that only 54% of U.S. adults reported drinking alcohol in 2025. This figure represents a three-year decline from 67% in 2022, and falls below the previous record low of 55% in 1958. (Lander, 8/13)

MedPage Today: Dementia Follows A Different Course In Men

Men had higher mortality and hospitalization rates after a dementia diagnosis compared with women, even after controlling for age and comorbidities, a study of 5.7 million Medicare beneficiaries showed. Crude 1-year mortality rates were lower for women with incident dementia compared with men. After adjusting for age, race, ethnicity, Medicaid dual eligibility, medical comorbidity burden, and access to healthcare resources, the hazard of death associated with male sex was 1.24, said Jay Lusk, MD, MBA, of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, and co-authors. (George, 8/12)

ABC News: Autism Diagnoses Happening Earlier For Boys But Many Girls Still Wait Years, Analysis Finds

Autism is being diagnosed earlier in young children, especially in boys, according to a major new analysis of medical records published on Tuesday. Conducted by Epic Research -- the data and analytics arm of the electronic health record software company, Epic Systems -- the analysis also found that many girls still face years-long delays in receiving a diagnosis and an increasing share of women are not diagnosed until adulthood. (Monsalve, 8/12)

Newsweek: Common Food Bacteria 'Could Transform Nutrition And Medicine'

Common food bacteria could be rewired to produce more vitamins—and "help to transform nutrition and medicine." This is the discovery of scientists at Rice University who have revealed how a bacterium called Lactococcus lactis regulates the production of a key precursor in the production of vitamin K₂, which is important for bone health, vascular health and clotting factors that stop bleeding. (Millington, 8/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Meet The Parents Raising ‘Carnivore Babies,’ Swapping Puréed Fruit For Rib-Eye

When Dariya Quenneville’s infant daughter was ready for solid food, she skipped the mushed up avocado and banana. On the menu instead? Raw egg yolk and puréed chicken liver. The child, named Schizandra, then moved on to sardines, butter and ice pops made out of bone broth. She gnawed on leg of lamb. “She would just teethe on that and soothe herself,” said Quenneville, 31. (Petersen, 8/12)

