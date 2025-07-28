First Edition: Monday, July 28, 2025

KFF Health News: Cosmetic Surgeries Led To Disfiguring Injuries, Patients Allege

A few days after a harrowing cosmetic surgery procedure, Erin Schaeffer said, she woke up with fluid leaking from an open wound in her stomach. Schaeffer went on to spend a week in a Florida hospital battling a severe infection after a type of tummy tuck and liposuction at the Jacksonville branch of Sono Bello, a national cosmetic surgery chain. (Schulte, 7/28)

KFF Health News: California Looked To Them To Close Health Disparities, Then It Backpedaled

Fortina Hernández is called “the one who knows it all.” For more than two decades, the community health worker has supported hundreds of families throughout southeast Los Angeles by helping them sign up for food assistance, sharing information about affordable health coverage, and managing medications for their chronic illnesses. She’s guided by the expression “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” (Sánchez, 7/28)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘On Air’: Journalists Drill Down How Federal Cuts Will Affect Medicaid, Cancer Research, And Uninsured Rates

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the impact of Medicaid cuts on WAMU’s “1A” on July 23. ... KFF Health News correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed cuts at the National Cancer Institute and the ensuing chaos on PBS’ “PBS News Weekend” on July 19. (7/26)

FEDERAL REORGANIZATION AND FUNDING CUTS

The Wall Street Journal: RFK Jr. To Oust Advisory Panel On Cancer Screenings, HIV Prevention Drugs

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is planning to remove all the members of an advisory panel that determines what cancer screenings and other preventive health measures insurers must cover, people familiar with the matter said. Kennedy plans to dismiss all 16 panel members of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force because he views them as too “woke,” the people said. The task force has advised the federal government on preventive health matters since 1984. The Affordable Care Act in 2010 gave it the power to determine which screenings, counseling and preventive medications most insurers are required to cover at no cost to patients. The group, made up of volunteers with medical expertise who are vetted for conflicts of interest, combs through scientific evidence to determine which interventions are proven to work. (Whyte, 7/25)

The Guardian: Top Medical Body Concerned Over RFK Jr’s Reported Plans To Cut Preventive Health Panel

A top US medical body has expressed “deep concern” to Robert F Kennedy Jr over news reports that the health secretary plans to overhaul a panel that determines which preventive health measures including cancer screenings should be covered by insurance companies. The letter from the the American Medical Association comes after the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Kennedy plans to overhaul the 40-year old US Preventive Services Task Force because he regards them as too “woke”, according to sources familiar with the matter. (Yang, 7/27)

Stat: NIH Cuts Will Wind Up Costing More Than They Saved, Study Suggests

Initial analyses of the Trump administration’s proposed National Institutes of Health budget cuts have overlooked key aspects of their long-term economic and health impact, according to a newly released paper, which suggests the effects will be sprawling and ultimately cost the country more than is being saved through the cuts. (Oza, 7/28)

The Hill: Sen. Katie Britt, GOP Senators Urge White House To Release Delayed NIH Funding

Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) and 13 other Senate Republicans are urging the Trump administration to release National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding that has been held up for months. The GOP senators warned in a letter to White House budget chief Russell Vought that the “slow disbursement of funds” that Congress appropriated in March “risks undermining critical research and the thousands of American jobs it supports.” (Bolton, 7/25)

CIDRAP: Group Criticizes NIH Over Suspended Funding For TB Research

A group that advocates for better treatment and prevention for tuberculosis (TB), HIV, and hepatitis C yesterday is calling for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to restore funding for scores of TB research projects. (Dall, 7/25)

AP: Grant Cuts Reveal A Crisis For Patients With Experimental Brain Implants

Carol Seeger finally escaped her debilitating depression with an experimental treatment that placed electrodes in her brain and a pacemaker-like device in her chest. But when its batteries stopped working, insurance wouldn’t pay to fix the problem and she sank back into a dangerous darkness. She worried for her life, asking herself: “Why am I putting myself through this?” (Ungar, 7/27)

Politico: Women’s Health Care Lacks Funding, Research, FDA Chief Says

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary argued women’s health care has not received proper funding and research, attributing the lack of attention to the industry’s male-dominated culture. “It does feel like the system just doesn’t think specifically about the very particular needs of women’s bodies and doesn’t do enough research into this,” Makary told POLITICO White House Bureau Chief Dasha Burns on an episode of “The Conversation” podcast, which was taped on Wednesday. (Long, 7/27)

MEDICAID AND MEDICARE

Modern Healthcare: AEH's Bruce Siegel: Medicaid Work Requirements Will Create Chaos

Dr. Bruce Siegel plans to spend the remainder of his time as president and CEO of America’s Essential Hospitals defending providers from the new tax law. Siegel, who will retire at the end of the year, said the estimated $960 billion in Medicaid cuts will upend safety-net hospitals, but he believes Congress could ultimately unwind some of those cuts and other policies to protect providers. He has led the association, which represents more than 300 safety-net hospitals, for 15 years. (Kacik, 7/25)

The Hill: Trump's Medicaid Cuts Pose Threat To Caregivers, Experts Say

Medicaid cuts under President Trump’s sweeping tax and spending package will harm family caregivers, experts warn, by reducing access to health care for themselves and the people they care for, which could then lead to more caregiving responsibilities. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the package will reduce Medicaid spending by roughly $911 billion over the next 10 years and increase the number of uninsured Americans by up to 10 million. (O’Connell-Domenech, 7/27)

Stat: Trump Tax Law Threatens Medicare Savings Programs For Poor Seniors

Millions of older Americans living in poverty are entitled to free or heavily subsidized Medicare coverage. But the new Republican tax law will keep that benefit out of reach for many by reintroducing confusing and onerous paperwork requirements. (Herman, 7/28)

Roll Call: Planned Parenthood Clinics Reel From Republicans’ Budget Law

Several Planned Parenthood clinics are already closing after Republicans’ massive tax law immediately cut off Medicaid funds to the organization for one year. Facilities in at least three states announced closures amid a challenging legislative and legal environment that came to a head after Congress banned organizations from receiving Medicaid dollars for other services if they also provide abortions. (Hellmann and Raman, 7/25)

VACCINES

Colorado Newsline: RFK Jr. Repeats False Vaccine Claims In Meeting With Governors In Colorado Springs

Governors from across the country played host to a variety of health conspiracy theories in Colorado Springs on Saturday, as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expounded on his “Make America Healthy Again” initiative in a fireside chat. With Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee moderating, Kennedy repeated a litany of false and misleading claims, including assertions that aluminum in vaccines causes food allergies and that diabetes can be cured through diet, to about a dozen governors gathered together for their National Governors Association summer meeting. (Fraieli, 7/26)

MedPage Today: End Non-Medical Vaccine Exemptions, AAP Says

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on Monday reaffirmed its support for ending nonmedical vaccine exemptions for daycare and school attendance in the U.S. In an updated policy statement in Pediatrics, AAP reiterated its support for laws and regulatory measures that require certification of immunization for attending child care and school, along with support for medical exemptions for specific vaccines, as determined for individual children, according to authors led by Jesse Hackell, MD, of New York Medical College in Valhalla and chair of AAP's Committee on Pediatric Workforce. (Henderson, 7/28)

ScienceAlert: New Kind Of Dental Floss Could Replace Vaccine Needles, Study Finds

A fear of needles is a common reason for avoiding vaccines, even among many adults. Now researchers have come up with a rather clever alternative: dental floss. Led by a team from Texas Tech University, the researchers first identified an often overlooked surface in the mouth as an entry point for vaccines: the junctional epithelium (JE), which sits where the gums meet the teeth. (Nield, 7/28)

COVID-19

The Washington Times: Stanford-Led Study Finds COVID Vaccines Saved Far Fewer Lives Than Previously Reported

A Stanford University-led study estimates that COVID-19 vaccinations saved 2.5 million lives from 2020 to 2024, about 17 million fewer than earlier reports suggested, primarily among older adults. That’s the equivalent of one death averted for every 5,400 vaccine doses administered worldwide during the period, according to the findings published Friday in JAMA Health Forum. Official estimates say 7 million people died from the virus worldwide in those years. (Salai, 7/25)

Los Angeles Times: COVID Rising In California. How Bad Will This Summer Be?

COVID-19 is once again on the rise in California. It remains to be seen whether this latest uptick foreshadows the sort of misery seen last year — when the state was walloped by its worst summertime surge since 2022 — or proves fleeting. But officials and experts say it’s nevertheless a reminder of the seasonal potency of the still-circulating virus. “We are definitely are seeing an uptick in the summer,” Dr. Erica Pan, director of the California Department of Public Health and the state health officer, said during a recent webinar. (Lin II, 7/28)

STATE WATCH

The Tennessean: Doctor's Note Will No Longer Excuse Absences At Tennessee School District

One Middle Tennessee school district will no longer accept doctor's notes to excuse student absences. Lawrence County School System officials announced the new attendance policy during a June 26 board meeting, where Director of Schools Michael Adkins cited high rates of "chronic" absenteeism among students. "You can bring all the doctor's notes you want, but it's still unexcused," Adkins continued. (Leyva, 7/28)

Chicago Tribune: Hundreds March In Chicago Disability Pride Parade That Celebrates Diversity, Demands Accessibility

You wouldn’t guess that Matt Keeth has a severe visual impairment from the way he skateboarded up and down Chicago’s Disability Pride Parade in the Loop — if not for the red-and-white striped cane he rolls in front of him. Keeth, 31, a southern Idaho native, had always experienced a small degree of visual snow — like television static in the eyes — but three years ago, he woke up to the more extreme visual snow syndrome, a neurological condition in which visual snow is accompanied by other symptoms such as headaches, migraines and vertigo. (Weaver, 7/26)

AP: State Disability Rights Groups Face Big Cuts In Federal Funding

Nancy Jensen believes she’d still be living in an abusive group home if it wasn’t shut down in 2004 with the help of the Disability Rights Center of Kansas, which for decades has received federal money to look out for Americans with disabilities. But the flow of funding under the Trump administration is now in question, disability rights groups nationwide say, dampening their mood as Saturday marks the 35th anniversary of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act. (Hanna and Hunter, 7/26)

CBS News: Dozens Sickened After Eating THC-Contaminated Food At Wisconsin Pizzeria, CDC Says

Dozens of people were accidentally dosed with THC, the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis, after consuming food served by a pizzeria in Wisconsin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report shared Thursday. Famous Yeti's Pizza, a pizzeria in Stoughton, Wisconsin, is located in a building with a shared kitchen used by a state-licensed vendor who produced edible THC products, the CDC said. (Breen, 7/25)

The CT Mirror: Thousands Of CT Residents Might Be Drinking Water From Lead Pipes

When Jarvis Parker was looking to buy a house in Waterbury in late 2019, he had several basic criteria. He wanted to avoid properties with leaking roofs and flooded basements. And he needed a place with enough space for himself, his daughter and his now 4-year-old grandson. The modest two-bedroom home that Parker eventually purchased in Waterbury’s East End checked all of those boxes. (Brown, Carlesso, Daou and Rasekh, 7/27)

AP: Trump Administration Investigates Oregon's Transgender Athlete Policies

The Trump administration said Friday it’s investigating the Oregon Department of Education after receiving a complaint from a conservative non-profit group alleging the state was violating civil rights law by allowing transgender girls to compete on girls sports teams. It’s the latest escalation in the Republican administration’s effort to bar transgender athletes from women’s sports teams nationwide. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February to block trans girls from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. (Bellisle, 7/25)

The Baltimore Sun: New Maryland Health Secretary Says State's Relationship With Trump’s HHS 'Challenged'

Dr. Meena Seshamani says she’s focused on behavioral health and other priorities as she passes her 100th day heading the state’s Department of Health, though she avoided direct answers to many of The Sun’s questions on major health topics during a wide-ranging interview Wednesday. (Conrad, 7/24)

WUSF: Florida Ranks Among The Most Restrictive States For Birth Control

Florida is the third-most restrictive state for birth control access behind Kansas and Mississippi. That’s according to a new scorecard published by the Population Reference Bureau, a nonpartisan health research organization. It evaluated states based solely on policies influencing birth control access, excluding abortion restrictions. (Paul, 7/28)

CBS News: How Faulty Drug Tests Are Turning New Moms' Lives Upside-Down

A new mother from Alabama is warning pregnant patients after she says eating an "everything bagel" for breakfast before giving birth to her second child upended her family last spring. It all stemmed from the unexpected results of one urine drug test -- a routine test given to thousands of maternity patients across the country. It illustrates the findings of a joint investigation between "CBS Sunday Morning" and The Marshall Project that found the percentage of false positive results from urine drug tests to be as high as 50%. (Moriarty, Aviv, Walter and Earl, 7/27)

HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY

Asheville Watchdog: Mission Takes Its Nearly 3-Year Battle For 67 Hospital Beds To North Carolina Supreme Court

Just more than a month after judges made what some saw as the final decision in a case over new hospital beds for Buncombe County and the surrounding region, Mission Hospital signaled in the state’s highest court that it’s not giving up a nearly three-year fight over which health system gets to expand in western North Carolina. (Jones, 7/27)

North Carolina Health News: Rural NC County Sees Rapid Rise In Unregulated Care Homes

In the winter of 2021, social workers in rural Wilson County were overwhelmed by a surge in reports of adults with disabilities being abused. In a typical month, the county’s Department of Social Services receives about 30 such complaints. But that February, the agency fielded 33 reports in just seven days. (Baxley, 7/28)

Modern Healthcare: How Clasp Helps OhioHealth, Novant Staff With Student Loans

Hospitals are partnering with companies to offer student loan repayment in an effort to recruit and retain staff in a more competitive, cost-effective way. The concept of using loan repayment as a recruiting tool isn’t new, but it may grow in popularity with the passage of the new tax law, which includes lifetime caps on federal student loan borrowing and fewer loan repayment plans. (DeSilva, 7/25)

MedPage Today: Will 'Safe Staffing Committee' Laws Help Reduce ED Wait Times?

As hospitals continue to grapple with long wait times in emergency departments (EDs), some patient advocates have pushed for "safe staffing committees" to deal with the problem, but the idea has proven to be controversial. Maryland, which has the longest ED wait times in the country, is one state where the idea appears to be gaining momentum. (Frieden, 7/25)

PHARMA AND TECH

Bloomberg: FDA Investigates Death Of Boy Who Got Sarepta’s Gene Therapy

US regulators are investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy in Brazil who received Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Elevidys. The death occurred on June 7, according to a statement from the US Food and Drug Administration, which did not specify where the boy lived. On Thursday, Sarepta’s partner, Roche Holding AG, which markets the treatment outside the US, said that a patient in Brazil recently died after being treated with Elevidys for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Brazilian authorities said that the death was unlikely to be due to the drug. (Smith and Langreth, 7/25)

Chicago Tribune: Rush Now Offers A Blood Test To Help Detect More Than 50 Types Of Cancer, As Other Health Systems Remain Wary

Jack Welter didn’t feel sick when he agreed to take a new blood test that looks for multiple types of cancer. But, approaching 60, he thought it couldn’t hurt. To his surprise, the test came back positive. Welter then underwent multiple rounds of follow-up tests, and ultimately, doctors found cancer in his throat. The now 61-year-old Elkhart, Indiana, resident endured radiation and chemotherapy in 2023 and is now cancer-free. (Schencker, 7/26)

The Wall Street Journal: CVS Caremark Pushes Zepbound Patients To Wegovy: ‘I Just Wish They Would Trust My Doctor’

Katie Duffy had already lost 50 pounds on Zepbound when she learned some unsettling news: Her drug-benefit plan would no longer cover the medication because of new, more favorable pricing for another drug, Wegovy. The acupuncturist was devastated. She had tried various methods to lose weight over the years including diet and exercise until one finally stuck—Eli Lilly’s leading weight-loss drug Zepbound. The 50-year-old is now on Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, but worries because it is less effective. Studies have shown Wegovy helps people lose less weight, on average, than Zepbound. (Loftus, 7/27)

AP: If You Don't Have Diabetes, Do You Really Need A Continuous Glucose Monitor?

A quarter-size device that tracks the rise and fall of sugar in your blood is the latest source of hope — and hype — in the growing buzz around wearable health technology. Continuous glucose monitors, small patches that provide 24-hour insight into concentrations of sugar in the blood, could be a tool for Americans to “take control over their own health,” Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently told federal lawmakers. “They can take responsibility,” Kennedy said. “They can begin to make good judgments about their diet, about their physical activity, about the way they live their lives.” (Aleccia, 7/26)

Stat: He Took An ALS Drug Before Getting Sick — And It May Have Worked

For over an hour, Jeff Vierstra lay still in Columbia University’s ALS clinic, as a doctor poked him ankle-to-throat with an electric needle. Sometimes, he wiggled it around in Vierstra’s skin. Sometimes, he asked Vierstra to flex a muscle. A computer tracked the results. Later, another doctor would read Vierstra’s future in the graphs it wrote, fate engraved in the curves of an electrical wave pattern. (Mast, 7/28)

The Washington Post: Scientists Discover Less Invasive Way To Collect Babies’ Stem Cells

Researchers have come up with a less invasive way to collect amniotic stem cells — a development they say could reduce dangers for pregnant women and other pregnant individuals as well as fetuses and help researchers grow cells that can help children born with congenital conditions. Scientists use amniotic stem cells to treat congenital anomalies such as spina bifida and heart defects. (Blakemore, 7/26)

PUBLIC HEALTH

CIDRAP: Report Describes Large Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Raw Milk

A new report by California health officials highlights the risks posed by consuming raw dairy products. The report, published yesterday in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports, describes an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium linked to raw milk from a California dairy farm. The outbreak, which stretched from October 2023 to March 2024, sickened 171 people in California and four other states, including 120 children and adolescents. Children were the most likely to be hospitalized among all age-groups. (Dall, 7/25)

CIDRAP: New Findings Support Ivermectin For Malaria Control

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin reduced the incidence of malaria by 26% in a cluster randomized trial conducted in Kenya, which has a high rate of the disease and of use of bed nets against mosquito bites, according to a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). "We are thrilled with these results," first author Carlos Chaccour, MD, PhD, said in a news release from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), which led the study. "Ivermectin has shown great promise in reducing malaria transmission and could complement existing control measures." (Wappes, 7/25)

Los Angeles Times: More Liver Disease Among Heavy Drinkers -- Without More Drinking

Serious liver disease is becoming more common among Americans who drink heavily, according to a new study from Keck Medicine of USC. It’s not that more people are partying with alcohol. And it’s not that the drinkers are having more drinks. It’s that more of the people who drink regularly are becoming sick. (Ordner, 7/26)

CLIMATE AND HEALTH

MedPage Today: Memory Problems Today Tied To Leaded Gas Levels Half A Century Earlier

People who grew up in U.S. areas with high atmospheric lead levels were about 20% more likely to report memory problems 50 years later, a study of more than 600,000 older adults showed. Compared with people from areas with the lowest atmospheric lead levels, the odds of reported memory impairment were higher in people from areas with moderate levels, high levels, and extremely high levels, said Eric Brown, MD, MSc, of the University of Toronto, at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC). (George, 7/27)

Politico: Researchers Quietly Planned A Test To Dim Sunlight. They Wanted To ‘Avoid Scaring’ The Public.

A team of researchers in California drew notoriety last year with an aborted experiment on a retired aircraft carrier that sought to test a machine for creating clouds. But behind the scenes, they were planning a much larger and potentially riskier study of salt water-spraying equipment that could eventually be used to dim the sun’s rays — a multimillion-dollar project aimed at producing clouds over a stretch of ocean larger than Puerto Rico. (Hiar, 7/27)

